Lithium Ionic Announces Date For Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH; OTCQX: LTHCF; FSE: H3N ) (“Lithium Ionic” or the“Company”) set August 18, 2026, for its annual general and special meeting (“AGM”), when it will also fulfil the requisition of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. (“Waratah”) for a shareholder meeting to address board renewal.

On recommendation of Lithium Ionic's special committee, the board of the Company has called the shareholder meeting to address typical annual matters, including the election of members of the board of directors for the ensuing year. The Company anticipates continued discussion with representatives of Waratah and other shareholders to identify further directors for nomination.

Shareholders will be aware that certain directors have ceased to be members of the Company's board of directors and have been named as respondents in an Ontario Securities Commission (“OSC”) enforcement proceeding. With respect to matters before the OSC, Lithium Ionic notes that it is not a respondent in the proceeding. No orders are sought against the Company. The allegations in the OSC proceeding are directed at those named individuals and at Emerita Resources Corp.

Lithium Ionic remains focused on its Bandeira Lithium Project, in Minas Gerais, Brazil, the heart of a region that is rapidly establishing itself as one of the world's most important hard-rock lithium districts.

About Lithium Ionic Corp.

Lithium Ionic is a Canadian lithium development company focused on responsibly advancing its 100%-owned Bandeira Lithium Project in Minas Gerais, Brazil, a region coined the“Lithium Valley” that is emerging as a world-class hard-rock lithium district. The Company is executing on a focused development strategy centered on engineering de-risking, permitting advancement, commercial planning, and construction readiness, with the goal of becoming a near-term producer of high-quality spodumene concentrate for global battery supply chains.

For further information:

Lithium Ionic Corp.

Blake Hylands

Chief Executive Officer

+1 647.316.2500

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as“may”,“will”,“expect”,“likely”,“should”,“would”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“intend”,“potential”,“proposed”,“estimate”,“believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions“may” or“will” happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained in this news release, includes, but is not limited to continue discussions with shareholders regarding director nominations, the nature of the OSC enforcement proceeding and parties involved, potential for legal proceedings involving the Company, the Company's ability to finance and develop the Bandeira project, the prospectivity and development of the Company's mineral properties, the ability of the Company to become a near-term lithium producer and the Company's future plans. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

The forward-looking information contained herein is based on assumptions management believed to be reasonable, including management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While we consider these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's current MD&A, which has been filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

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