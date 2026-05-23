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Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. Is Investigating Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) For Potential Violations Of The Federal Securities Laws And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm


2026-05-23 12:48:13
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (“Fulgent” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: FLGT) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

On February 27, 2026, Fulgent reported its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. The Company disclosed that full year 2025 revenue was approximately $322.7 million, which fell slightly short of the updated guidance previously provided. Fulgent also reported that fourth quarter revenue declined sequentially.

If you suffered a loss in the Company securities, and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact our attorneys Andrea Farah at (914) 733-7256 or via email to ... or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. at (914) 733-7278 or via email at ....

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

Contact

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (914) 733-7256
Email: ...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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