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Leo International Precision Health AG: Release According To Article 41 Of The Wphg [The German Securities Trading Act] With The Objective Of Europe-Wide Distribution


2026-05-23 12:48:10
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leo International Precision Health AG: Total Voting Rights Announcement

Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

22. May 2026 / 22:00 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec 41 WpHG

1. Details of issuer

Name Leo International Precision Health AG
Street address Am Klopferspitz 19
Postal code 82152
City Planegg / Martinsried
Country Germany

2. Type of capital measure

Sonstige (Kapital-)Maßnahme (§ 41 Abs. 1 WpHG)

Date of status / date of effect

22.05.2026

3. New total number of voting rights

600,000

End of message

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Archive at

Language English
Company Leo International Precision Health AG
Am Klopferspitz 19
82152 Planegg / Martinsried
Germany
Internet

MENAFN23052026004107003653ID1111156653



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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