Leo International Precision Health AG: Release According To Article 41 Of The Wphg [The German Securities Trading Act] With The Objective Of Europe-Wide Distribution
|Name
|Leo International Precision Health AG
|Street address
|Am Klopferspitz 19
|Postal code
|82152
|City
|Planegg / Martinsried
|Country
|Germany
2. Type of capital measure
|Sonstige (Kapital-)Maßnahme (§ 41 Abs. 1 WpHG)
Date of status / date of effect
|22.05.2026
3. New total number of voting rights
|600,000
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|Language
|English
|Company
|Leo International Precision Health AG
|Am Klopferspitz 19
|82152 Planegg / Martinsried
|Germany
|Internet
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