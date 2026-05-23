Crinetics Pharmaceuticals To Participate In Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2026
Management will be available for 1x1 meetings with investors on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. If you are interested in arranging a 1x1 meeting with management, please contact your conference representative.
ABOUT CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a global pharmaceutical company committed to transforming the treatment of endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors through science rooted in patient needs. Crinetics is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapies, with a core expertise in targeting G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) with small molecules that have specifically tailored pharmacology and properties.
Crinetics' first commercial product, PALSONIFYTM (paltusotine), is the first once-daily, oral treatment approved by the U.S. FDA and EMA for the treatment of adults with acromegaly who had an inadequate response to surgery and/or for whom surgery is not an option. Paltusotine is also in clinical development for carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics' deep pipeline of 10+ disclosed programs includes late-stage investigational candidate atumelnant, which is currently in development for congenital adrenal hyperplasia and ACTH-dependent Cushing's syndrome, and CRN09682, a nonpeptide drug conjugate candidate that is being developed to treat somatostatin receptor 2 (SST2) expressing neuroendocrine tumors and other SST2 expressing solid tumors. Additional discovery programs are focused on a variety of endocrine targets such as thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH), parathyroid hormone (PTH), somatostatin receptor 3 (SST3), growth hormone (GH), glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP), as well as GPCR-targeted oncology indications.
Investors:
Gayathri Diwakar
Head of Investor Relations
...
(858) 345-6340
Media:
Natalie Badillo
Head of Corporate Communications
...
(858) 345-6075
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