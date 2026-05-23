Abivax Presents First Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Reports Three-Year Interim Data From Study 108, A Phase 2A/2B Open-Label Extension Trial Of Obefazimod Following Dose De-Escalation In Patients With Ulcerative Colitis
|Statement of Cash Flows
|For the three months ended March 31,
|in millions of euros
|2025
|2026
|Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities
|(33.3)
|(50.5)
|Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities
|1.1
|0.5
|Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities
|(7.8)
|0.1
|Effect of movements in exchange rates on cash held
|(0.7)
|7.4
|Revaluation of cash equivalents measured at fair value
|0.1
|3.3
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|(40.6)
|(39.3)
|Statement of Income (Loss)
|For the three months ended March 31,
|in millions of euros
|2025
|2026
|Total operating income
|1.0
|1.3
|Total operating expenses
|of which Research and Development costs
|(39.3)
|(49.5)
|of which Sales and Marketing costs
|(0.9)
|(1.7)
|of which General and Administrative costs
|(8.0)
|(6.3)
|Operating loss
|(47.2)
|(56.2)
|Financial gain (loss)
|(5.2)
|8.0
|Net loss before tax
|(52.4)
|(48.2)
|Income tax
|-
|(0.2)
|Net loss for the period
|(52.4)
|(48.5)
|Statement of Financial Position
|As of
|in millions of euros
|December 31, 2025
|March 31, 2026
|Non-current assets
|33.1
|33.9
|Cash and cash equivalents
|516.7
|477.4
|Other current assets1
|34.6
|35.8
|Total Assets
|584.3
|547.1
|Borrowings, notes and derivative instruments2
|1.9
|1.4
|Royalty Certificates
|30.2
|32.8
|Other non-current liabilities
|35.3
|22.2
|Other current liabilities
|61.7
|61.1
|Total Liabilities
|129.1
|117.5
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|455.2
|429.6
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|584.3
|547.1
1 Includes certain short-term investments (terms of less than 12 months) of making total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments ofIncludes both current and non-current portions of borrowings, convertible loan notes, derivative instruments, and lease liabilities
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About Abivax
Abivax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Based in France and the United States, Abivax's lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.
| Contacts:
Patrick Malloy
SVP, Investor Relations
Abivax SA
...
+1 847 987 4878
| Media Contacts:
LifeSci Communications
Karissa Cross, PhD
Associate Director
...
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates, including those relating to the Company's business. Words such as“anticipate,”“expect,”“future,”“potential,”“will” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements concerning the potential therapeutic benefit of obefazimod, the expected timing for completion of the Phase 3 ABTECT-UC maintenance trial and Phase 2b ENHANCE-CD induction trial of obefazimod and the availability and timing of results therefrom, the timing of regulatory filings including an NDA submission for obefazimod in UC, Abivax's expectations for regulatory approval and commercialization of obefazimod for UC, Abivax's cash runway, the timing for reporting Abivax's half year 2026 financial results, and other statements that are not historical fact. Although Abivax's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks, contingencies and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Abivax, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. A description of these risks, contingencies and uncertainties can be found in the documents filed by the Company with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers pursuant to its legal obligations including its universal registration document (Document d'Enregistrement Universel) and in its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the caption“Risk Factors.” These risks, contingencies and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analysis, decisions by regulatory authorities, such as the FDA or the EMA, regarding whether and when to approve any drug candidate, as well as their decisions regarding labelling and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of such product candidates, and the availability of funding sufficient for the Company's foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements. Special consideration should be given to the potential hurdles of clinical and pharmaceutical development, including further assessment by the Company and regulatory agencies and IRBs/ethics committees following the assessment of preclinical, pharmacokinetic, carcinogenicity, toxicity, CMC and clinical data. Furthermore, these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates are made only as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Abivax disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, forecasts or estimates to reflect any subsequent changes that the Company becomes aware of, except as required by law. Information about pharmaceutical products (including products currently in development) that is included in this press release is not intended to constitute an advertisement. This press release is for information purposes only, and the information contained herein does not constitute either an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities of the Company in any jurisdiction. Similarly, it does not give and should not be treated as giving investment advice. It has no connection with the investment objectives, financial situation or specific needs of any recipient. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for exercise of their own judgment. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. The distribution of this document may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.
Attachment
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20260522_Abivax_PR_Q1 2026
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