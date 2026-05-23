NANOBIOTIX Announces Full Exercise Of Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option, Bringing Gross Proceeds Of Offering To Approximately $100 Million
|Nanobiotix
| Communications Department
Brandon Owens
VP, Communications
+1 (617) 852-4835
...
| Investor Relations Department
Joanne Choi
VP, Investor Relations (US)
+1 (713) 609-3150
Ricky Bhajun
Director, Investor Relations (EU)
...
|Media Relations
| France – HARDY
Caroline Hardy
+ 33 06 70 33 49 50
...
| Global – uncapped Communications
Becky Lauer
+1 (646) 286-0057
...
Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains“forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the expected closing of the Global Offering, the use of proceed therefrom, and the period of time through which the Company's anticipates its financial resources will be adequate to support operations. Words such as“expects,”“intends,”“can,”“could,”,“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“should,” and“will,” or the negative of these and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are based on our management's current expectations and assumptions and on information currently available to management. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements, including market conditions, statements regarding the expected closing of the Global Offering, the anticipated use of net proceeds therefrom, any announcement of the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, the period of time through which the Company anticipates its financial resources will be adequate to support its operations, risks related to the satisfaction of closing conditions in the underwriting agreement related to the Global Offering, and risks related to Nanobiotix's business and financial performance, which include the risk that assumptions underlying the Company's cash runway projections are not realized. Further information on the risk factors that may affect Company business and financial performance is included in Nanobiotix's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 31, 2026 under“Item 3.D. Risk Factors”, and subsequent filings Nanobiotix makes with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website at . The forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and except as required by law, Nanobiotix assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly.
Disclaimers
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of such securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
The distribution of this press release may be subject to legal or regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Any person who comes into possession of this press release must inform him or herself of and comply with any such restrictions.
This document does not constitute an offer to the public in France and the securities referred to in this document can only be offered or sold in France pursuant to article L. 411-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code to qualified investors (investisseurs qualifiés) acting for their own account as defined in the Prospectus Regulation.
This announcement is an advertisement and not a prospectus within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation.
The International Offering is reserved to“qualified investors”, as that term is defined in Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation.
In relation to each member state of the European Economic Area other than France (each, a“ Relevant Member State”), an offer of the securities referred to herein is not being made and will not be made to the public in that Relevant Member State, other than (i) to any legal entity which is a qualified investor as defined in the Prospectus Regulation, (ii) to fewer than 150 natural or legal persons per Relevant Member State, or (iii) in any other circumstances falling within Article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation; provided that no such offer of the securities referred to herein shall require the Company to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation. For the purposes of the above, the expression an“offer to the public” in any Relevant Member State shall have the meaning ascribed to it in article 2(d) of the Prospectus Regulation.
This communication is being distributed only to, and is directed only at (a) persons outside the United Kingdom, (b)“qualified investors” (as defined in paragraph 15 of Schedule 1 to the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (the“ POAT Regulations”)) who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the“ Order”), and (c) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as“ relevant persons”). In the United Kingdom, any offering of securities described herein will be made pursuant to an exemption under the POAT Regulations from the requirement to publish a prospectus. Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents.
Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the securities offered in the International Offering has led to the conclusion in relation to the type of clients criteria only that: (i) the type of clients to whom the securities are targeted is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in Directive 2014/65/EU, as amended (“ MiFID II”); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the securities offered in the International Offering to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the securities (a“ distributor”) should take into consideration the manufacturers' type of clients assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the securities offered in the International Offering (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' type of clients assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.
This press release has been prepared in both French and English. In the event of any discrepancies between the two versions of the press release, the French language version shall prevail.
Attachments
- 2026-05-22 -- NBTX -- Closes on $100M Financing -- FINAL -- French AMF
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