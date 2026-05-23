U.S. Barista Championship Finalist Anthony Ragler Breaks Down The Biggest Iced Coffee Trends On Yourupdatetv

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Just in Time for National Iced Coffee Day, a Top Barista Shares the Secrets Behind the Perfect Iced Coffee and Why Pistachio Is the Flavor of the Summer

NEW YORK, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iced coffee season is officially here, and what's in the cup looks very different this summer. Recently, Anthony Ragler, U.S. Barista Championship Finalist, Director of Sales and Tech at Black and White Coffee Roasters, and proud Pacific® Barista SeriesTM partner, conducted a satellite media tour in partnership with D S Simon Media to break down the biggest trends taking over café menus this summer and shared what separates a truly great iced coffee from a forgettable one.

With iced coffee season upon us, and consumer preferences evolving fast, coffee lovers everywhere are asking what's new, what's next, and how can they get the most out of every cup. Here are some of the top questions and expert insights from barista Anthony Ragler:

What are the iced coffee trends taking over café menus this summer?

For Ragler, the café experience is deeply personal, and the relationship between baristas and their guests is at the heart of everything. "People love the cafes where they get their coffee every day. It's a special relationship they have with us," he said.

This summer, baristas are channeling that connection into three defining trends: elevated flavors, adventurous textures, and overall craftsmanship. Now more than ever, baristas are striving to create layered, premium experiences for their customers, moving well beyond the standard iced latte. Demand has surged for flavors like pistachio, textures like cold foams and sparkling tonics, and entirely new formats like cold brew spritzes and coffee sodas that feel more like craft mocktails than a conventional cup of coffee.

Why has pistachio become the must-order flavor of 2026?

People are ready to move beyond the everyday and the expected, and pistachio delivers exactly the kind of exciting yet approachable flavor that coffee drinkers are craving. Its unique balance of nuttiness and sweetness pairs perfectly with coffee, and the data backs it up: consumers are 30% more likely to visit a coffee shop simply because it offers pistachio on the menu.

At Black and White Coffee Roasters, Ragler and his team have embraced the trend with their Orange Dreamsicle Soda, a coffee soda topped with an orange pistachio cold foam made with Pacific® Barista SeriesTM Pistachio milk. "This drink really embodies the trends we identified for the summer," Ragler said. "It features richer, contrasting textures and unique flavor combinations. Every ingredient is intentional and works together seamlessly."

What separates a great iced coffee from a forgettable one?

Great coffee starts with quality ingredients, from the roast of the coffee to the milk, syrups, and garnishes, and each element adds to the overall customer experience.

Some of today's most exciting drink offerings are more similar to craft mocktails than a standard cup of coffee, with multiple components and a high skill set required to execute them flawlessly. "What's happening at the producing level, what's happening when coffee is being roasted and QC tested, what attention to detail are baristas putting in when they're dialing in their recipes," Ragler explained, are all factors that determine whether a drink is memorable or forgettable. Innovative flavors, mouthfeel, the quality of the espresso, and the choice of milk all play an equally important role in the final build.

How does the choice of milk make or break an iced coffee?

The choice of milk absolutely makes or breaks an iced coffee. The wrong milk can overwhelm the flavor of the espresso, cause the drink to separate, or throw off the texture entirely. "Mouthfeel is everything," Ragler said. "A milk that's too thin or too heavy throws off the entire texture of the build." That is why Ragler partners with Pacific® Barista SeriesTM, a brand that has been a leader in the plant-based milk space for over 20 years and was actually the first plant-based milk created specifically for coffee. The entire Barista SeriesTM line is Barista Inspired, Barista Approved®, meaning it is specifically formulated to deliver the same smooth, velvety pour as dairy without compromise. The lineup includes Pistachio, Almond, Oat, Coconut, and Soy options, ensuring there is something for every guest and every drink build.

Coffee lovers looking to discover great cafés near them can visit Sprudge, the ultimate online destination for coffee lovers, and use the Sprudge Maps tool to find cafés across the country, including those serving Pacific® Barista SeriesTM.

For more on the full Barista SeriesTM product line and signature beverage recipes to try at home or at a local café, visit .

About D S Simon Media:

The firm is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

About YourUpdateTV: YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Pacific® Barista SeriesTM.

Media Contact:

Michael O'Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

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