Petrus Announces Results Of Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders
|Nominee
|Outcome of Vote
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
| Donald Gray
| Elected
| 59,924,118
| 99.934
| 39,860
| 0.066
|Donald Cormack
|Elected
|59,924,579
|99.934
|39,399
|0.066
|Patrick Arnell
|Elected
|58,580,055
|97.692
|1,383,923
|2.308
|Ken Gray
|Elected
|59,914,360
|99.917
|49,618
|0.083
|Peter Verburg
|Elected
|59,954,975
|99.985
|9,003
|0.015
The ordinary resolution approving the unallocated restricted share unit awards under the Company's restricted share unit award plan and ratifying the previous grants of restricted share unit awards was approved.
The resolution to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants of Calgary, Alberta as the Company's auditors was approved.
ABOUT PETRUS
Petrus is a public Canadian oil and gas company focused on property exploitation, strategic acquisitions and risk-managed exploration in Alberta.
For further information, please contact:
Ken Gray
President and Chief Executive Officer
T: 403-930-0889
E:...
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