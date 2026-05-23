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Petrus Announces Results Of Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders


2026-05-23 12:48:09
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrus Resources Ltd. (" Petrus " or the " Company ") (TSX: PRQ) is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all resolutions at its annual general meeting of shareholders held yesterday (the " Meeting "). The resolutions approved at the Meeting were as follows:

The resolution to fix the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting at five (5) directors was approved.

The resolution to appoint the five (5) nominees as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, was passed by way of ballot and the directors received the following votes:

Nominee Outcome of Vote Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld
Donald Gray
 Elected
 59,924,118
 99.934
 39,860
 0.066
Donald Cormack Elected 59,924,579 99.934 39,399 0.066
Patrick Arnell Elected 58,580,055 97.692 1,383,923 2.308
Ken Gray Elected 59,914,360 99.917 49,618 0.083
Peter Verburg Elected 59,954,975 99.985 9,003 0.015

The ordinary resolution approving the unallocated restricted share unit awards under the Company's restricted share unit award plan and ratifying the previous grants of restricted share unit awards was approved.

The resolution to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants of Calgary, Alberta as the Company's auditors was approved.

ABOUT PETRUS
Petrus is a public Canadian oil and gas company focused on property exploitation, strategic acquisitions and risk-managed exploration in Alberta.

For further information, please contact:
Ken Gray
President and Chief Executive Officer
T: 403-930-0889
E:...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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