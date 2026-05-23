Liquid Youthtm Joins Miami Swim Week® The Shows 2026 As Official Collagen Wellness Partner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) South Florida's PhD-founded sparkling collagen water brand joins the week's most anticipated fashion, fitness, and lifestyle activations

MIAMI, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquid YouthTM, the PhD-founded wellness brand redefining collagen for modern life, today announced its sponsorship of Miami Swim Week® The Shows 2026. From May 25th through May 31st, Liquid YouthTM will serve as the official collagen wellness partner across more than nine activations-spanning fashion shows, fitness and wellness events, influencer programming, and industry gatherings-bringing its Sparkling Collagen Water to the heart of one of the swimwear industry's most celebrated annual events.

The partnership is a natural fit for a brand built at the intersection of beauty, performance, and whole-body wellness. Miami Swim Week® The Shows draws the industry's top designers, models, influencers, and tastemakers-an audience that embodies the no-compromise lifestyle Liquid YouthTM was created for. Guests and talent across all activations will have the opportunity to discover and sample Liquid YouthTM Sparkling Collagen Water throughout the week.

“There's no better stage for Liquid YouthTM than Miami Swim Week,” said Dr. Lance Li, Founder and CEO of Liquid YouthTM.“This is a community that understands that real skin health and whole-body wellness start from within, and they're not willing to compromise on what they put in their body and neither are we.”

Liquid YouthTM Sparkling Collagen Water is available in three vibrant flavors-Italian Blood Orange, Passion Bliss, and Summer Peach-each delivering 11 grams of grass-fed bovine collagen peptides, plus 10 grams of protein and 4 grams of dietary fiber to support skin, joints, and gut health from within. With zero sugar and no artificial sweeteners, flavors, colors, or preservatives, it's a no-compromise choice for those who want their wellness to work as hard as they do.

For more information about Liquid YouthTM and to find a retailer near you, visit .

About Liquid YouthTM

Born in South Florida and founded by renowned beverage formulator Dr. Lance Li, Liquid YouthTM is redefining the collagen category by bridging nutrition science with beauty-grade standards. The brand's ready-to-drink sparkling collagen waters are PhD-formulated to deliver premium ingredients, real results, and great taste-without sugar or artificial additives-supporting whole-body wellness from the inside out.

Media Contact:

LaForce NYC

...



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at