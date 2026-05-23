UMH PROPERTIES, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN NAREIT's REITWEEK: 2026 INVESTOR CONFERENCE

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE: UMH) (TASE: UMH), today announced that the Company will participate in Nareit's REITweek: 2026 Investor Conference, to be held in New York City, at the New York Hilton Midtown.

UMH's senior management team is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be available live via webcast and accessible on the Company's website, , in the Upcoming Events section. The webcast replay will be available for 60 days after the presentation. Presentation materials will also be available on the Company's website homepage.

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 145 manufactured home communities, containing approximately 27,100 developed homesites, of which 11,200 contain rental homes, and over 1,000 self-storage units. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. Included in the 145 communities are two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, and one community in Pennsylvania, containing 113 sites, that UMH has an ownership interest in and operates through its joint ventures with Nuveen Real Estate.

Contact: Nelli Madden

732-577-4062