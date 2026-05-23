Van Every Law Announces Recognition Of Joseph Henry Van Every By Million Dollar Advocates Forum

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Columbus Mississippi attorney reveals continued focus on personal injury and civil litigation cases

COLUMBUS, Mississippi, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Joseph Henry Van Every of Van Every Law has been recognized as a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, an organization limited to attorneys who have achieved million dollar verdicts, awards, or settlements on behalf of clients. The recognition places Van Every among a select group of trial attorneys across the United States who have demonstrated notable results in complex litigation matters.

The Million Dollar Advocates Forum was established in 1993 and includes attorneys from a wide range of practice areas. Membership is reserved for lawyers who have served as principal counsel in at least one case resulting in a recovery of one million dollars or more. According to the organization, fewer than one percent of attorneys in the United States qualify for membership.

Van Every Law serves individuals and families throughout Mississippi in matters involving personal injury, wrongful death, criminal defense, estate disputes, and civil litigation. The firm has represented clients facing serious legal challenges tied to vehicle collisions, medical negligence, and probate-related conflicts.

Joseph Henry Van Every said the recognition reflects the importance of advocating for clients dealing with life-changing situations and complex legal matters. He also noted that he took over the family firm in 2021, continuing a legal legacy that has served the State of Mississippi, Columbus, and the Golden Triangle for nine decades. He noted that many individuals seek experienced legal representation when facing financial hardship, physical injuries, or disputes involving family estates and business matters.

The firm handles cases connected to catastrophic injury claims, making the practice a resource for those searching for a Mississippi wrongful death lawyer, Mississippi medical malpractice lawyer, Mississippi personal injury lawyer, Columbus MS personal injury attorney, Mississippi truck accident lawyer, and Mississippi 18-wheeler accident lawyer. Van Every Law also represents clients seeking a Mississippi DUI defense lawyer, Mississippi probate lawyer, Mississippi estate litigation lawyer, and Mississippi civil litigation lawyer.

In addition to litigation work, the firm provides legal guidance for probate and estate matters that often involve contested wills, fiduciary disputes, and inheritance-related claims. The practice also assists individuals charged with criminal offenses, including DUI-related cases.

Van Every graduated from the Mississippi College School of Law and earned a Juris Doctor degree. In 2021, he took over the family firm, which has served the State of Mississippi, Columbus, and the Golden Triangle for nine decades. His legal work includes representation in personal injury cases involving medical malpractice, commercial vehicle accidents, and other significant claims.

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CONTACT: Van Every Law 516 2nd Ave N Columbus, MS 39701 Phone: 662-502-5353 Website: VanEveryLaw