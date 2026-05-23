Columbus, Mississippi Attorney Joseph H. Van Every Named To Million Dollar Advocates Forum

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Third-generation Mississippi lawyer and Van Every Law owner recognized among attorneys who have achieved million-dollar verdicts, awards, or settlements

COLUMBUS, Miss., May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Van Every Law announced today that attorney Joseph Henry Van Every of Columbus, Mississippi, has been certified as a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, a national organization of trial lawyers whose membership is limited to attorneys who have obtained million-dollar verdicts, awards, or settlements.

The recognition highlights Van Every Law's continued work representing Mississippi clients in serious legal matters, including wrongful death, medical malpractice, trucking accidents, 18- wheeler crashes, catastrophic injury, nursing home abuse and neglect, civil litigation, DUI defense, probate, estate planning, and estate litigation.

Based in Columbus, Mississippi, Van Every Law is a third-generation Mississippi law firm serving clients throughout the state. The firm traces its roots to 1942, when H.K. Van Every, II established the foundation for what would become a long-standing Mississippi legal practice. David S. Van Every, Sr. took over and grew the firm through the 1980's through 2018. Today, the firm continues that legacy by representing families, individuals, injury victims, criminal defendants, estates, and businesses in high-stakes legal matters across Mississippi.

Van Every Law's Joseph Van Every was just awarded Best Attorney for the Golden Triangle by the Commercial Dispatch readers choice for 2026.

“Van Every Law has always been built on the idea that Mississippi families deserve direct, serious, and personal representation when the stakes are high,” said Joseph Henry Van Every, owner of Van Every Law.“This recognition is meaningful because it reflects the type of hard - fought results our firm works to obtain in major cases. Whether a family is dealing with a wrongful death, a medical negligence claim, a serious truck accident, a DUI charge, other criminal or civil matter or an estate dispute, our goal is to protect the client and move the case forward with purpose.”

The Million Dollar Advocates Forum is recognized as one of the prominent organizations of trial lawyers in the United States. According to the organization, membership is limited to attorneys who have acted as principal counsel in at least one case where the client received a verdict, award, or settlement of one million dollars or more. The organization reports that fewer than 1% of U.S. lawyers are members.

Van Every Law's public case results include a listed $1.12 million wrongful death result, and multiple significant personal injury, wrongful death, medical malpractice, 18 wheeler accident victims, and car wreck results. The firm also represents clients in criminal defense matters, including DUI defense and serious felony defense, as well as probate, estate planning, family law, real estate, title opinions, and civil litigation.

For Mississippi families facing serious injury or death claims, Van Every Law emphasizes early investigation and evidence preservation. In cases involving medical malpractice, wrongful death, trucking accidents, nursing home neglect, or catastrophic injury, the firm works to identify key evidence, preserve records, evaluate liability, analyze insurance coverage, and address related probate or estate issues when a death claim is involved.

The firm's combination of personal injury litigation and estate/probate experience is especially important in Mississippi wrongful death matters. Families may need help not only with the injury claim itself, but also with opening an estate, determining heirs, addressing probate issues, handling chancery court requirements, resolving liens, and seeking court approval for settlements where required.

Van Every Law represents clients in Columbus, Lowndes County, the Golden Triangle, and throughout Mississippi. The firm handles cases involving wrongful death, medical negligence, 18-wheeler accidents, truck wrecks, serious car crashes, nursing home neglect, DUI defense, estate administration, estate litigation, family law, real estate litigation, oil and gas title opinions, and civil disputes.

About Van Every Law

Van Every Law is a third-generation Mississippi law firm based in Columbus and serving clients statewide. Founded on a legal tradition dating back to 1942, the firm represents individuals, families, injury victims, estates, and businesses in serious legal matters involving personal injury, wrongful death, medical malpractice, trucking accidents, 18-wheeler crashes, nursing home abuse and neglect, DUI defense, criminal defense, probate, estate planning, estate litigation, family law, real estate, title opinions, oil and gas matters, and civil litigation. Van Every Law combines deep Mississippi roots with modern litigation strategy, direct attorney involvement, and a focus on protecting clients when the stakes are high.

Attorney Advertising Disclaimer

This press release may be considered attorney advertising. The information contained herein is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. No attorney-client relationship is created by reading this release. Every case is different, and past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

CONTACT: Van Every Law 516 2nd Ave N Columbus, MS 39701 Phone: 662-502-5353 Website: VanEveryLaw