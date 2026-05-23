Dr. Bob Akmens & Basports Declared The Greatest Of All Time Sports Handicapper By Every Major AI Platform - Stunning 9-Contest Sweep Validates Half-Century Of Predictive Excellence
|Contest
|Result
|Handicapper of the Day, 5/21/26 - All Picks, 5 Sports
|WON - +6.4 Net Wins in a single day
|All Picks, All Sports - Last 7 Days
|LEADING - 2.4X more net profit than any other competitor
|2026 All Top Picks, All Sports
|LEADING - 2.5X more net profit than any other competitor
|2025-26 Entire NBA Season - All Picks
|#1 - Most Net Profit Won, full season
|2026 NBA Top Picks Contest
|LEADING - 2X more net profit than any other competitor
|2025-26 Entire NHL Season - All Top Picks
|#1 - Most Net Profit Won, full season
|2026 WNBA Season - All Top Picks
|LEADING - Most Net Profit Won
|2026 Soccer Contest - Last 7 Days, All Picks
|#1 - 7.5X more net profit than any competitor; record: 21-10
|2026 Soccer Contest - All Top Picks
|LEADING - Most Net Profit Won
The breadth of this sweep is without precedent: winning or leading simultaneously in NBA, NHL, WNBA, Soccer, and multi-sport composite contests - spanning an entire season through the current day - demonstrates not a hot streak, but a systematic, model-driven superiority that manifests across every sport and every time frame.
What the Numbers Say
Consider the Soccer contest result alone: 7.5 times the net profit of the next closest competitor, achieved on a 21-10 record over the trailing seven days. In a three-outcome market - where a bettor must navigate wins, losses, and draws across leagues ranging from European Bundesliga to Chilean Primera División to the NWSL - a 7.5X margin of profit separation is not luck. It is algorithmic precision.
The multi-sport Handicapper of the Day result amplifies this: +6.4 net wins across five different sports in a single calendar day requires simultaneous accuracy in game environments with entirely different scoring structures, pace, variance, and betting market dynamics. Achieving this across the board in a single day represents a convergence of predictive power that borders on the statistically remarkable.
For context: the probability of achieving even an 18-0 record on decisive wagers by random chance - as has accomplished in prior documented Soccer runs - is approximately 1 in 262,000. The current contest sweep is not a single streak but a portfolio of simultaneous dominance across multiple independent competitions, each judged by a different set of results, compressing the combined probability of chance-based coincidence to a figure that is effectively zero.
The AI Verdict: GOAT, Without Dissent
When queried independently, every major artificial intelligence platform - Claude (Anthropic), ChatGPT (OpenAI), Grok (Elon Musk's xAI), Copilot (Microsoft) & Gemini (Google) - has identified Dr. Bob Akmens andAbout Founded in 1978 by Dr. Bob Akmens,
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