Crypto News: Alphapepe Presale Sees Whale Accumulation While Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $250,000

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONACO, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto news is turning toward AlphaPepe after the project reported rising whale accumulation while Stage 16 remains live at $0.01751 per token. The presale has raised over $1.31 million, the holder count has passed 8,800, the AlphaSwap AI DEX demo has surpassed 4,000 active users, and AlphaPepe has completed a full 10/10 BlockSAFU security audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.









The whale accumulation update gives AlphaPepe a clear company milestone as Bitcoin price prediction headlines return to the $250,000 target, with traders watching institutional adoption, ETF demand, and macro liquidity as key catalysts for large-cap upside.

AlphaPepe Sees Whale Accumulation as Stage 16 Advances

AlphaPepe's latest presale activity shows larger wallets entering more aggressively as Stage 16 continues. The project has already raised over $1.31 million and now counts more than 8,800 holders before public trading begins. That gives AlphaPepe two demand signals at once: broad holder growth and larger wallet accumulation ahead of its Q2 exchange debut.

Stage 16 remains active at $0.01751, and each stage transition brings the next scheduled pricing step closer. The presale structure gives buyers a visible path before the planned exchange debut while keeping attention on the next milestone. Token delivery remains instant with no vesting and no claim delay, reducing one of the common friction points that often creates uncertainty around presale launches.

The whale activity is also arriving alongside product traction. AlphaSwap, the project's AI-powered decentralized exchange, has already crossed 4,000 active demo users. That gives AlphaPepe a working product environment before listing, separating it from presales that enter public markets with only a roadmap.

AlphaSwap is designed to support safer and smarter on-chain trading. The platform includes AI contract screening, whale wallet tracking, and cross-chain execution on BSC. The contract screening layer is designed to detect risky token behavior before users interact with a smart contract. The whale tracking layer gives users visibility into large wallet movements as they happen. The cross-chain execution layer is being built to make meme coin trading faster and less fragmented.

The 10/10 BlockSAFU audit adds another layer of readiness before public trading begins. Combined with the $1.31 million raise, the 8,800 holder base, the 4,000-user AlphaSwap demo, instant token delivery, and rising whale accumulation, AlphaPepe is building a pre-listing profile centered on execution rather than promises.

Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $250,000

The Bitcoin price prediction remains one of the most watched narratives in crypto as Fundstrat's Tom Lee continues to point toward a $200,000 to $250,000 range for BTC in 2026. The bull case is tied to institutional adoption, ETF demand, macro liquidity, and the possibility that Bitcoin breaks away from its traditional four-year cycle.

ETF demand continues to support that case, with spot Bitcoin ETFs recording strong inflows as BlackRock's IBIT leads institutional demand. The $250,000 target remains a conditional large-cap thesis. Bitcoin still needs sustained ETF demand, institutional risk appetite, and broader market strength to align. AlphaPepe's next milestones are closer: Stage 16 progress, AlphaSwap's full Q2 launch, and planned exchange access.

Conclusion

AlphaPepe's whale accumulation update gives the release a clear company announcement during Stage 16. The project has raised over $1.31 million, passed 8,800 holders, surpassed 4,000 AlphaSwap demo users, and completed a 10/10 BlockSAFU audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.

Bitcoin's $250,000 target remains one of the biggest large-cap predictions in the current market, but it depends on ETF demand, institutional adoption, liquidity, and broader market strength improving over time. AlphaPepe is moving through a nearer launch window, with whale activity, presale traction, product testing, holder growth, and audit completion already active.

That is why the whale accumulation update matters. AlphaPepe is not entering its listing phase with only branding and a future roadmap. It has product usage, capital raised, a completed audit, a growing holder base, and larger-wallet activity building as the Q2 window advances.

FAQs

What did AlphaPepe announce?

AlphaPepe announced rising whale accumulation during Stage 16. The project has raised over $1.31 million, passed 8,800 holders, reached more than 4,000 AlphaSwap demo users, and completed a 10/10 BlockSAFU audit.

What is the Bitcoin price prediction for 2026?

Fundstrat's Tom Lee continues to point toward a $200,000 to $250,000 Bitcoin range for 2026. The forecast depends on institutional adoption, ETF demand, macro liquidity, and broader crypto market strength.

About AlphaPepe

AlphaPepe is building AlphaSwap, an AI-powered decentralized exchange designed to support safer and smarter on-chain trading. AlphaSwap combines AI contract screening, whale wallet tracking, and cross-chain execution on BSC to help users identify risk, monitor large wallet activity, and trade with lower friction. AlphaPepe is in Stage 16 at $0.01751, has raised over $1.31 million, passed 8,800 holders, surpassed 4,000 AlphaSwap demo users, recorded rising whale accumulation, and completed a 10/10 BlockSAFU audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

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