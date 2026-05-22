HSS Celebrates Earth Day 2026 With Environmental Impact Activities

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Chapters of Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA (HSS ) across the country celebrated Earth Day 2026 through environmental and community impact initiatives focused on sustainability, civic responsibility, and care for the natural world. Volunteers of all ages participated in tree planting, park and highway cleanups, gardening projects, and community beautification efforts in partnership with schools, temples, nonprofit organizations, and local municipalities.

A major focus this year was on environmental restoration and tree plantation activities. In California, volunteers from the South Los Angeles region partnered with the City of Mission Viejo to plant more than 30 saplings of flowers and fruit trees, while volunteers in Monrovia participated in tree-planting and campus beautification activities at Monrovia High School. Dharini Shakha in East Los Angeles also organized greening and Earth Day service projects. In New Jersey, HSS volunteers joined local community organizations at Swales Park in Edison to clean garden beds, remove trash, and plant native flowers and herbs to support pollinator habitats and beautify the park.

Across several states, volunteers undertook cleanup drives to improve public spaces and promote environmental awareness. HSS and Sewa families in Naperville-Aurora, Illinois, cleaned 6 miles of highway despite cold, windy conditions, while volunteers in Dallas, Texas, collected multiple bags of litter during an Adopt-a-Street cleanup initiative. In Peoria, Arizona, volunteers from Jijamata Shakha adopted and cleaned a one-mile stretch of“Vivekananda Marg” as part of Earth Day and National Volunteer Week activities. TriCities Shakha in Washington State conducted its annual spring-cleaning drive at the local temple, and HSS volunteers in Dublin, California, joined residents and city officials for community service events during Dublin Pride Week.

HSS chapters also emphasized sustainability and food security through gardening and community service projects. In South Houston, volunteers launched an eight-week community gardening initiative in collaboration with the Sri Jagannath Hindu Temple of Rosenberg and the Universal Shraddha Foundation. Families and youth are learning organic gardening practices while growing vegetables that will later be distributed within the community. In Ohio, Bharati Shakha volunteers partnered with a local food pantry to organize, package, and distribute food to families in need.

Earth Day, observed annually on April 22, serves as a reminder of humanity's shared responsibility toward nature and future generations. Hindu traditions regard the Earth as Bhoomi Mata - Mother Earth - deserving care, gratitude, and protection. Through these service activities, HSS volunteers across the United States demonstrated how collective action and community engagement can contribute to cleaner, greener, and healthier neighborhoods.

About Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA:

HSS is a 501(c)(3) voluntary non-profit cultural organization with over 230 chapters across the United States. HSS organizes service activities and community outreach projects to promote discipline, self-confidence, teamwork, and selflessness. HSS also fosters a dynamic and flourishing Hindu-American community through civic duty, responsibility, and volunteerism, instilling lasting pride in Hindu heritage among its members.