Bangladesh: Rights Group Seeks Release Of Journalists, Flags Press Freedom Concerns

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, May 22 (IANS) A leading international human rights organisation on Friday called on Bangladeshi authorities to drop all charges against journalists Farzana Rupa and Mozammel Haque, alleging that they were targetted for their work as media professionals.

Amnesty International urged the authorities to uphold and protect the right to freedom of expression, including media freedom, in line with Bangladesh's international human rights obligations.

The appeal came after the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on May 14 ordered Bangladeshi media outlet Ekattor TV journalists Farzana Rupa and Mozammel Babu, along with former minister Dipu Moni, to be shown arrested in a case linked to the 2013 crackdown on the Hefazat-e-Islam rally at Shapla Chattar in Dhaka.

The bench headed by Justice Golam Mortuza Mozumder issued the order, sending the accused to jail in connection with the case, while setting June 7 as the date for submission of the investigation report.

Responding to the charges brought against the detained journalists by the (ICT), reportedly in relation to a "misleading" report on the deadly crackdown on protesters at the Shapla Square in May 2013, Smriti Singh, South Asia Regional Director of Amnesty International, said,“Freedom of expression extends to information which some may find offensive, shocking or disturbing." Respect for this right is essential to ensuring healthy public discourse in a rights-respecting society.”

Stressing that journalists must not be targeted for opinions that are disagreeable or for their perceived links to political parties, Singh said that Farzana and Mozammel, who are already in detention, now face“vague new charges” relating to a story that was aired more than a decade ago.

“Their arrest in a case related to crimes against humanity is an affront to fundamental principles of press freedom and sets a dangerous precedent that threatens the right of all journalists to report without fear of retaliation,” she added.

Singh further said that the tribunal has faced serious criticism over fair trial and due process concerns, as well as for handing down the death penalty, which Amnesty International opposes in all cases.

Last week, an international press freedom group, Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) urged the Bangladeshi authorities to stop weaponising the ICT to target journalists and immediately release Farzana and Mozammel.

The ICT was originally constituted in 2010 during the tenure of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government to try crimes committed during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War against Pakistan.

Following the political transition of August 2024, the CPJ said that the former Muhammad Yunus-led interim government had reconstituted the tribunal and amended the law to prosecute figures linked to the Awami League government, including Hasina, who was sentenced to death in absentia in November 2025.