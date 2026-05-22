Coast Guard D-G Paramesh Sivamani Reviews Security Of Offshore Installations

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, May 22 (IANS) Director General of Indian Coast Guard Paramesh Sivamani reviewed the security framework for India's offshore installations and critical energy infrastructure at the 138th Offshore Security Coordination Committee (OSCC) meeting, an official said on Friday.

Chairing the meeting in Ahmedabad on Thursday, Sivamani focused on enhancing maritime domain awareness, strengthening inter-agency coordination, augmenting surveillance capabilities and improving joint response mechanisms to effectively address emerging offshore security challenges, said a statement.

During the meeting, deliberations were held on the evolving global and regional security environment, modern warfare dynamics including unmanned and drone-enabled threats, and the expanding offshore exploration activities in the Andaman & Nicobar region, it said.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Director General Hydrographer, DG Shipping, Intelligence Bureau, Oil & Natural Gas Commission and State Police forces.

The meeting reaffirmed the commitment of all stakeholders towards ensuring robust security of India's offshore assets and critical maritime infrastructure, said the statement.

On an earlier occasion, Sivamani underlined the importance of energy security and insisted on taking all possible measures to ensure the security of offshore assets for their contribution to the nation's growth and independence in the field.

The OSCC was constituted in 1978 to ensure the effective functioning of offshore security arrangements. Since then, the committee has contributed effectively in framing policies and providing guidance and resolution to Offshore Defence Area related issues.

In a separate development, the Coast Guard Headquarters on Friday bid a fond farewell to our distinguished officers on their superannuation on May 31, marking the culmination of illustrious careers dedicated to safeguarding nation's maritime frontiers.

Director General Sivamani, AVSM, PTM, TM, felicitated the veterans, commending their resolute dedication and extending heartfelt wishes for their future endeavours.

“To ensure a seamless transition into retirement, the Coast Guard Headquarters hosted a curated session on financial planning and health management, reinforcing our lifelong commitment to guardians of the sea,” said a message by Indian Coast Guard on social media.