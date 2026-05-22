SRH Vs RCB: Kishan, Klaasen, Abhishek Fifties Power SRH To 255/4

SRH Batters Dominate in High-Stakes Clash

Half-centuries from Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen and Abhishek Sharma helped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to reach 255/4 in 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Hyderabad on Friday. RCB need to chase down 256 runs to end with 20 points at the top of the table, while SRH will need to seal a massive win to boost their net-run-rate to get a top-two finish and a Qualifier One match.

Explosive Start from Openers

After SRH won the toss and opted to bat first, openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma started off by punishing Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the Orange Cap holder, with Head hitting a four and Abhishek smashing him for a maximum over long-off. The opening over yielded 13 runs.

Abhishek, who had scored just 14 runs off 11 balls against Bhuvneshwar prior to this match, continued to maintain the upper hand in this meeting, taking him down for two fours to start the third over.

Head tried to dominate Rasikh Salam Dar in the fourth over with three boundaries in the first four balls, but the bowler managed to have the last laugh, sending the Aussie back to the pavillion with a scorching yorker that uprooted his off-stump. Head made 26 in 16 balls, with five fours. SRH was 45/1 in four overs.

SRH reached the 50-run mark in 4.5 overs.

Southpaws Abhishek and Ishan Kishan continued to make merry, pumping Rasikh for a boundary each and ending the powerplay phase at 63/1 in six overs, with Abhishek (26*) and Kishan (8*) unbeaten.

Abhishek Sharma's Quickfire Fifty

In the next over, Abhishek got a lifeline as after smashing Suyash Sharma for a six, he was caught on the fourth ball by Jordan Cox near the boundary, but the fielder signalled a six, with his foot having touched the rope already while taking the catch.

Abhishek made RCB pay in the next over, hitting Romario Shepherd for a couple of sixes and a four, bringing up his half-century in 20 balls, with three fours and five sixes.

The next over saw the pairing of Suyash and Jordan redeeming themselves, securing the wicket of Abhishek for 56 in 22 balls, with three fours and five sixes. SRH was 97/2 in 8.2 overs.

Klaasen and Kishan Build Mammoth Partnership

At the end of 10 overs, SRH was 116/2, with Heinrich Klaasen (2*) and Ishan (27*) unbeaten.

Just when RCB held pressure for the next two overs, giving away just eight and five runs respectively, Josh Hazlewood was hit for three sixes and a four, all of them by Klaasen. That, combined with three wides, made it a 27-run one. SRH crossed the 150-run mark in 12.5 overs, and the duo brought their 50-run stand in 26 balls. SRH was 156/2 in 13 overs, with Klaasen (28*) and Ishan (38*) unbeaten.

Ishan-Klaasen continued to make merry against pace and spin alike, with the former reaching his sixth fifty of the season in 31 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes. At the end of 15 overs, SRH was 189/2, with Bhuvneshwar taken down for 18 runs, including two fours and a six by the duo. Klaasen (47*) and Ishan (50*) were unbeaten.

The duo reached the 100-run partnership in 42 balls. SRH reached the 200-run mark in 15.2 overs.

Fiery Fifties and a Strong Finish

Rasikh continued to leak runs, taken down for 20 runs in the next, including two fours and a six by Ishan. On the final ball, Klaasen tapped to reach his sixth fifty of the tournament in 23 balls, with two fours and five sixes.

Krunal broke the 113-run partnership, getting fine assistance from Venkatesh Iyer. Klaasen was gone for 51 in 24 balls, with two fours and five sixes. SRH was 210/3 in 16.2 overs.

Even after that, Nitish Kumar Reddy hit Krunal for two sixes, ending the 17th over at 225/3.

SRH's innings ended at 255/4, with Ishan (79 in 46 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) taken on the final ball. Nitish (29* in 12 balls, with a four and three sixes) stayed unbeaten.

Bhuvneshwar (0/51) and Hazlewood (0/55) had poor four-over quotas without any wickets. Rasikh Salam (2/52), Suyash Sharma (1/36 in three overs), and Krunal (1/24 in two overs) were among the wickets. (ANI)

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