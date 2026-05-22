Border Guards Showcase Upgraded Air Defense System Against Russian Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The State Border Guard Service has demonstrated the combat operations of a mobile fire group from the“Oberih” air defense unit of the“Pomsta” brigade against Russian attack drones.

According to Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported this and released a video of the combat operations.

Border guards demonstrated the details of the modernized air defense system-an anti-aircraft mount in the bed of a pickup truck, controlled remotely via an Xbox controller-and a nighttime hunt for enemy drones.

"The system's armament consists of a powerful combination of a twin 12.7-mm Browning machine gun and a 7.62-mm PKT machine gun. Thanks to modern engineering solutions, this classic weapon mounted in a pickup truck bed has undergone significant modernization. The mobile system is equipped with an electronic guidance system and thermal imaging optics, allowing it to detect aerial targets at night. Target acquisition and fire control are performed remotely-the operator uses a standard gaming joystick and a laptop monitor,” the statement reads.

As noted by the State Border Guard Service, preparation for duty requires the crew to work in unison to quickly deploy the system from under a tarp, load belts with large-caliber ammunition, and configure the electronics.

All training and combat operations take place at dusk and at night.

This modernized system allows for a rapid response to threats from the sky and the precise destruction of enemy strike drones.

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Remote control ensures maximum safety for the crew, who can fire from a protected location.

As reported by Ukrinform, air defense forces have neutralized 115 drones used by the Russian army to attack Ukraine since last night. Enemy strike UAVs were recorded hitting five locations.

Photo: State Border Guard Service