MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) TempraMed Featured on Dr. Phil Show in National US Broadcast Highlighting the Risk of Temperature Exposure for Insulin and Other Medications Broadcast across the United States brings attention to the under-addressed risk of medication degradation caused by heat exposure and the real-world need for better medication protection and tracking

May 22, 2026 11:57 AM EDT | Source: TempraMed Technologies Ltd.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2026) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) (FSE: 9DY) (" TempraMed " or the " Company "), a medical-technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed a medical technology innovator transforming how temperature sensitive medications are stored and managed, is pleased to announce that TempraMed is featured on the Dr. Phil Show in a national broadcast episode focused on the real and often overlooked risk of temperature exposure for insulin and other injectable medications.

The segment, titled "Dose of Reality: The Truth About Temperature. The Risk Is Real.", brings national attention to a problem that affects millions of people who rely on temperature sensitive medications as part of their daily lives. Many medications, including insulin, GLP 1 medications, biologics, and epinephrine, can be affected by exposure to heat, direct sunlight, or fluctuating temperatures during travel, commuting, work, outdoor activity, and everyday life outside the home.

The episode will also be released on YouTube at @DrPhilPodcast and across major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon Music, on Friday, May 22.

Following the premiere broadcasts, the program is expected to air repeatedly over the coming weeks and months, creating multiple opportunities for additional audience engagement and exposure

Through Dr. Phil's national platform and focus on real life issues affecting individuals and families, the segment brings broader public attention to the everyday risks of temperature exposure and the challenges of medication tracking for people who rely on insulin and other injectable medications.

"Temperature exposure is one of the most under discussed risks in medication use today," said Ron Nagar, CEO of TempraMed. "People are told to carry their insulin and other injectable medications with them, but they are not always given a practical way to protect those medications once they leave home. This feature on the Dr. Phil Show gives us an important national platform to educate patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals about a risk that is real, preventable, and deeply relevant to everyday life."

The Dr. Phil Show feature reflects TempraMed's broad strategy to build awareness around temperature sensitive medication protection and tracking through patient education, physician engagement, pharmacy channels, direct to consumer outreach, and strategic partnerships. As more patients use injectable therapies in real world settings and assume responsibility of their own care, TempraMed believes that practical, portable medication protection and tracking will become an increasingly important part of daily treatment confidence.

About TempraMed Technologies Ltd.

TempraMed Technologies Ltd. Is a global medical device company with a portfolio of innovative, temperature controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA registered, thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a product line already in market including VIVI Cap, VIVI Cap Smart, VIVI Epi, and VIVI Med, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. With operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed will continue to expand globally offering a solution for medication protection and adherence.

Investors interested learning more about TempraMed are encouraged to contact the Company at:

Contact:

Julia Becker

Vice President, Capital Markets

T: +1 (604) 785-0850

E: ...

Media

Brenda Zeitlin

Vice President, Marketing

E: ...

Cautionary Statements

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE CSE'S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the broadcast and subsequent airings of the Dr. Phil Show feature, the anticipated public attention and audience engagement it will generate, and the Company's strategy and expectations for building awareness of temperature-sensitive medication protection. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including changes to broadcast scheduling or platform availability, the risk that the feature does not generate the anticipated engagement or commercial benefit, and general economic and market conditions. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update these statements. Additional information about the Company is available at .







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Source: TempraMed Technologies Ltd.