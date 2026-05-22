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Medtech Co-Founder Presents Novel Breathing Technologies At ATS Respiratory Innovation Summit In Orlando
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- fluidIQ, a startup MedTech company developing fluidics-based respiratory solutions, announced today its President and co-founder, Teresa Barnes, presented at the prestigious American Thoracic Society Annual Respiratory Innovation Summit (RIS) in Orlando this week.
fluidIQ was chosen as a showcase company for the RIS where Barnes presented on stage at the meeting that unites innovators, investors, clinicians and advocacy groups who are leading the charge to create powerful new treatments for deadly and crippling diseases of the lungs and airways. She also presented a poster describing fluidIQ's innovative respiratory technology at the meeting.
“The RIS is synonymous with advancing efforts in the respiratory space and is one of the most important audiences for fluidIQ's innovation,” said Barnes.
fluidIQ's CEO, Matt Vogelhuber, RPh., said“Speaking to the RIS audience. including investors who are keenly interested in respiratory-related innovations, was a valuable opportunity for fluidIQ, particularly at this time as the company prepares to submit technology for regulatory clearance and looks toward the next phase of the company's growth.”
The meeting provided an opportunity for fluidIQ to engage directly with both investors as well as researchers who were interested in the company's fluidic-based, electricity and battery-free miniature resuscitation technologies.
The company's miniature adult resuscitator, HOPE inVentTM, is aimed at disrupting the emergency medicine space by replacing antiquated 70-year-old manual resuscitation tools that are known to be cumbersome for responders and risky for patients. The HOPE inVentTM was featured in the NIH Director's Blog in December 2022.
fluidIQ's resuscitators for neonates and adults are not cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and are not for sale in the United States.
About fluidIQ's Key Collaborations
fluidIQ has a research collaboration agreement with the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB), and a licensing, manufacturing and research collaboration with Intersurgical, Inc. / Pulmodyne. fluidIQ also maintains a nearly six-year research collaboration agreement with the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center. The NIH researchers received FDA approval on their investigational device exemption (IDE) for a first-in-human study expected to start this year. Previously, the NIH pre-clinical research with fluidIQ's HOPE inVentTM was published in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
The content of this press announcement does not necessarily reflect the views or policies of the National Institutes of Health or the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The mention of commercial products, their source, or their use in connection with the material reported herein is not to be construed as an actual or implied endorsement of such products by the United States government.
About fluidIQ
fluidIQ, a public benefit and Delaware corporation, provides simple yet elegant solutions based on proprietary fluidics technology. The company was founded by a group of doctors, engineers, and patient advocates who joined together to find solutions for gaps in medical needs, including ventilators while in the midst of a world health crisis. fluidIQ aims to deliver hope to a world in need with simple, easy-to-deploy technology solutions that solve the most pressing medical challenges of our time. fluidIQ's roadmap for an entire family of products is based on fluidics-operated devices dedicated to filling gaps in emergency and preparedness protocols that are user-friendly, scalable, and cost-effective. The science of fluidics uses air or fluids to operate things automatically without the need for electricity or batteries. fluidIQ received the "Innovation Award" from the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC), awards from the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT) and the International Forum on Advancements in Healthcare (IFAH) and was a finalist for Fast Company's World Changing Ideas. Please visit to learn more.
fluidIQ was chosen as a showcase company for the RIS where Barnes presented on stage at the meeting that unites innovators, investors, clinicians and advocacy groups who are leading the charge to create powerful new treatments for deadly and crippling diseases of the lungs and airways. She also presented a poster describing fluidIQ's innovative respiratory technology at the meeting.
“The RIS is synonymous with advancing efforts in the respiratory space and is one of the most important audiences for fluidIQ's innovation,” said Barnes.
fluidIQ's CEO, Matt Vogelhuber, RPh., said“Speaking to the RIS audience. including investors who are keenly interested in respiratory-related innovations, was a valuable opportunity for fluidIQ, particularly at this time as the company prepares to submit technology for regulatory clearance and looks toward the next phase of the company's growth.”
The meeting provided an opportunity for fluidIQ to engage directly with both investors as well as researchers who were interested in the company's fluidic-based, electricity and battery-free miniature resuscitation technologies.
The company's miniature adult resuscitator, HOPE inVentTM, is aimed at disrupting the emergency medicine space by replacing antiquated 70-year-old manual resuscitation tools that are known to be cumbersome for responders and risky for patients. The HOPE inVentTM was featured in the NIH Director's Blog in December 2022.
fluidIQ's resuscitators for neonates and adults are not cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and are not for sale in the United States.
About fluidIQ's Key Collaborations
fluidIQ has a research collaboration agreement with the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB), and a licensing, manufacturing and research collaboration with Intersurgical, Inc. / Pulmodyne. fluidIQ also maintains a nearly six-year research collaboration agreement with the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center. The NIH researchers received FDA approval on their investigational device exemption (IDE) for a first-in-human study expected to start this year. Previously, the NIH pre-clinical research with fluidIQ's HOPE inVentTM was published in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
The content of this press announcement does not necessarily reflect the views or policies of the National Institutes of Health or the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The mention of commercial products, their source, or their use in connection with the material reported herein is not to be construed as an actual or implied endorsement of such products by the United States government.
About fluidIQ
fluidIQ, a public benefit and Delaware corporation, provides simple yet elegant solutions based on proprietary fluidics technology. The company was founded by a group of doctors, engineers, and patient advocates who joined together to find solutions for gaps in medical needs, including ventilators while in the midst of a world health crisis. fluidIQ aims to deliver hope to a world in need with simple, easy-to-deploy technology solutions that solve the most pressing medical challenges of our time. fluidIQ's roadmap for an entire family of products is based on fluidics-operated devices dedicated to filling gaps in emergency and preparedness protocols that are user-friendly, scalable, and cost-effective. The science of fluidics uses air or fluids to operate things automatically without the need for electricity or batteries. fluidIQ received the "Innovation Award" from the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC), awards from the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT) and the International Forum on Advancements in Healthcare (IFAH) and was a finalist for Fast Company's World Changing Ideas. Please visit to learn more.
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