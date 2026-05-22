JLA Hospitality Launches Textile Education Series For Hotel Operators

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Operators make a significant investment in their linen programs, and the difference between a well-managed and a costly linen program often comes down to having the right information. JLA Hospitality created this series with that in mind; offering practical textile guidance alongside product offerings, all in one place. The goal is to give owners, operators, and customers the clarity and confidence to manage their linen programs more effectively, " says JLA Hospitality's spokesperson.

The hospitality bedding supplier launches a multi-format Linen Education Series covering the triple sheet method, hospitality bedding best practices, and product selection into one comprehensive guide.

JLA Hospitality Tackles Linen Care Failures Head‐On

Operators often wash too hot, overdry, or store linens poorly, breaking fibers faster than the wash itself. Many replace sets early, blaming quality when the issue was care.

The know‐how to prevent this has been scattered across manuals and trade notes. Now it's in one place: JLA Hospitality's free Linen Education Series.

What the Series Covers

The launch isn't just about access; it's about delivering clarity.

The series is built around the questions hospitality owners and operators actually ask, rather than the questions suppliers prefer to answer. It covers the triple sheet method: how it works, why it extends linen life, and how to arrange proper hotel housekeeping linen training.

It details commercial wash and dry settings, fabric-specific temperatures, and common laundry practices that damage commercial linens.

The series also teaches how to prevent fibers from breaking down too soon, since this overlooked step can cut linen's life short.

There is a buying guide for matching JLA Hospitality's Nomad Home® product specifications to property type, turnover rate, and budget.

Upcoming modules will cover sustainable laundering, allergen-aware housekeeping, and procurement guidance for vacation rentals.

Why This Gap Existed

Supplier reps are trained to sell the product. However, they are not typically trained to walk an operator through commercial laundry cycles or explain how a drying habit is accelerating replacement frequency.

Guest reviews make the effects obvious. Complaints about yellowing, pilling, and rough texture are common across review platforms and are almost always the result of process problems, not product failures.

Format and Access

The series is published in two formats. Video walkthroughs cover bed-making, laundry cycles, and storage setup. Hotel linen management guides come pre‐formatted. Housekeeping teams can drop them into SOPs without any changes.

Both formats are free and available at jlahospitality, alongside the company's existing Care and Maintenance Guide and product FAQ documentation.

The content is built around JLA Hospitality's Nomad Home® line, which includes Fuze® permanent antimicrobial treatment across its textile range.

Fuze® is engineered to bond at a molecular level, providing permanent protection that won't wash out. Following our care instructions simply ensures that both the fabric and the antimicrobial treatment perform at their absolute peak for years to come. That connection between care and product performance runs through the full series.

About JLA Hospitality

JLA Hospitality supplies bedding, bath, and room accessories engineered for commercial use to hotels, motels, vacation rental operators, and institutional properties across North America. Its Nomad Home® line is built for high-turnover environments and commercial laundering, with OEKO-TEX certification across the range. Distribution operates from facilities in Savannah, Georgia and Woodland, California. JLA Hospitality is a brand of E&E Co., Ltd., headquartered in Fremont, California.