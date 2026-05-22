New Data: Beer Crowned King Of Summer Occasions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) More than half of Americans choose beer to pair with their summer activities

WASHINGTON, D.C., May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, and Americans strongly associate beer with warm weather, food pairings and summer activities. Nearly 60% of Americans say they plan to enjoy a beer at BBQs and cookouts this summer, according to a May 2026 Morning Consult poll conducted for the Beer Institute. When it comes to summer activities where people consume alcohol, beer ranks as a top choice: 54% for beach or lake outings, 53% for brewery trips and 47% for sporting events.

“Nothing says summer quite like sharing an ice-cold beer with friends and family at barbecues, ballgames and the beach,” said Brian Crawford, president and CEO of the Beer Institute.“When the weather gets warmer, Americans want to head outside and enjoy a refreshing beer. The latest data confirms what we already knew: beer helps bring people together all summer long.”

The polling data showed that increasing temperatures are the perfect time to reach for a beer, with 64% of beer drinkers saying summer is their favorite season for beer. And, according to a quarter of Americans, any temperature is a great time for a beer – reinforcing beer's role in occasions throughout the year.

Other interesting beer findings to beat the heat include:



Seventy-two percent of Americans want their beer ice-cold above all other traits. Refreshing, easy-to-drink qualities follow at 60%.

The top food pairings are burgers (76%), hot dogs (70%), barbecue (69%) and grilled meats (65%). Beer leads summer gathering drink preferences, with 49% of adults 21+ wanting beer available, far outpacing wine (32%) and cocktails or mixed drinks (30%).

On the findings, Crawford added,“The data solidifies that beer continues to be the alcohol beverage for summer. With its unmatched popularity and refreshing appeal, beer is set to remain the drink of choice for celebrations across the country.”

About the poll

This poll was conducted between May 7 and May 10, 2026, among a sample of 2202 people 21+. The interviews were conducted online. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

About the Beer Institute

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers, beer importers and industry suppliers-an industry that supports nearly 2.42 million jobs and provides more than $471 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to developing sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility.

CONTACT: Caitlin Harder Beer Institute 2027372337...