RENAULT S.A. : Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares From May 15 To May 20, 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RENAULT S.A.: disclosure of trading in own shares

carried out from May 15 to May 20, 2026 Boulogne-Billancourt, May 22, 2026 In accordance with applicable regulations relating to share buybacks, Renault S.A. hereby declares the buyback of its own shares carried out from May 15 to May 20, 2026, under the mandate given to an investment services provider for the acquisition of a maximum number of 1,360,000 Renault shares. The purpose of such share buyback is to cover Renault Group's obligations towards the beneficiaries of performance shares or any long-term incentive plan implemented for the benefit of the Group's CEO and senior managers (see related press release issued on May 15, 2026). Aggregated information (by date and by market)

Issuer's name Issuer's identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market (MIC code) RENAULT SA 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 15/05/2026 FR0000131906 270,454 28.3566 XPAR RENAULT SA 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 15/05/2026 FR0000131906 138,106 28.3176 CEUX RENAULT SA 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 15/05/2026 FR0000131906 18,827 28.3188 TQEX RENAULT SA 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 15/05/2026 FR0000131906 27,644 28.3045 AQEU RENAULT SA 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 18/05/2026 FR0000131906 101,397 28.6272 CEUX RENAULT SA 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 18/05/2026 FR0000131906 202,283 28.5624 XPAR RENAULT SA 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 18/05/2026 FR0000131906 27,486 28.7141 AQEU RENAULT SA 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 18/05/2026 FR0000131906 18,834 28.6795 TQEX RENAULT SA 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 19/05/2026 FR0000131906 275,278 28.3396 XPAR RENAULT SA 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 19/05/2026 FR0000131906 142,956 28.3052 CEUX RENAULT SA 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 19/05/2026 FR0000131906 18,601 28.3086 TQEX RENAULT SA 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 19/05/2026 FR0000131906 27,633 28.3099 AQEU RENAULT SA 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 20/05/2026 FR0000131906 90,501 27.5680 XPAR TOTAL 1,360,000 28.3506

Detailed information

The detailed information on these share buybacks is available on Renault Group's website () in the“Investors / Regulated Information / Share buyback program” section.

About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. The Group relies on the complementarity of its three automotive brands – Renault, Dacia, Alpine – and its financial captive – Mobilize Financial Services – to offer sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 100 countries, Renault Group sold 2.337 million vehicles in 2025. It employs more than 100,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.

Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, the Group is committed to an ambitious and value-generating transformation focused on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, Renault Group's ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040 and worldwide by 2050.

RENAULT GROUP

INVESTOR RELATIONS Florent Chaix

+33 6 07 88 83 05

...



More information:







RENAULT GROUP

PRESS RELATIONS Rie Yamane

+33 6 03 16 35 20

... François Rouget

+33 6 23 68 07 88

...

Attachment

target="_blank" href="" title="Disclosure of trading in own shares from May 15 to May 202026" rel="nofollow">Disclosure of trading in own shares from May 15 to May 20202