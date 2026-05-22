INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation Of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Announced By Holzer & Holzer, LLC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: FUTU) complied with federal securities laws. On May 22, 2026, Futu announced it had“received a Notice of Investigation and an Administrative Penalty Pre-Notification Letter from the China Securities Regulatory Commission and its Shenzhen bureau (collectively the“CSRC”) in connection with the Company's operations in mainland China.” The price of the Company's stock dropped following this news.

If you purchased Futu stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ... or Joshua Karr, Esq. at ..., call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website,, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

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Corey Holzer, Esq.

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