Guerbet: Changes To The Composition Of Guerbet's Board Of Directors.

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Appointment of Mr. Antoine Fady as an independent director and Chairman of the Board of Directors

Appointment of three new directors representing the majority shareholder: Vincent Dagommer, Olivier Guerbet, and Emmanuelle Louvet



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Villepinte, May 22, 2026

Guerbet (FR0000032526 GBT), a global specialist in contrast agents and solutions for medical imaging, announces the following, after its Annual General Meeting held on May 22, 2026:



The appointment of Mr. Antoine Fady as Chairman of the Board of Directors, in accordance with the previously announced timetable (press release dated March 11, 2026);

The appointment of three directors representing the majority shareholder: Ms. Emmanuelle Louvet and Messrs. Vincent Dagommer and Olivier Guerbet.



Appointment of Mr. Antoine Fady as an Independent Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors

Following his approval as a director by the General Meeting held today at the Group's headquarters[1], Guerbet's Board of Directors, upon the recommendation of the Nominating and Compensation Committee, unanimously decided to appoint Mr. Antoine Fady as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

This appointment terminates, with immediate effect, the role of censor that he had held since March 11, 2026.

Mr. Antoine Fady stated:

“I would like to thank Guerbet's Board of Directors for the trust they have placed in me by appointing me as Chairman. I am honored to join a group that is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, with a unique heritage and globally recognized expertise in medical imaging. Alongside Karim Boussebaa and the entire team, I will work closely with all the directors to support the Group in implementing its strategy and pursuing its long-term growth.”

Biography

An engineer by training, a graduate of the École nationale supérieure des Mines de Saint-Étienne, and holder of an MBA from INSEAD, Antoine Fady has extensive experience as an international executive in specialty and processing industries. For more than ten years, he served as CEO of Flint Group, a global leader in printing materials and solutions, guiding the company through major phases of strategic transformation, restructuring, and value creation.

Previously, he held several senior executive positions at ICI and later at Akzo Nobel, notably in the paints and coatings business in Europe.

Mr. Antoine Fady also has significant governance experience as a non-executive director and board chairman, notably at Roquette (current director) and XSYS (Chairman of the Board of Directors from 2021 to 2024).

His career is characterized by deep expertise in complex and regulated industrial environments, extensive experience in corporate governance, and broad international experience.

Appointment of three new directors representing the majority shareholder

The General Meeting also appointed three new directors today to represent the majority shareholder:



Ms. Emmanuelle Louvet, replacing Mr. Nicolas Louvet, whose term has expired;

Mr. Vincent Dagommer, replacing Mr. Marc Massiot, who has resigned; Mr. Olivier Guerbet, replacing Ms. Carine Dagommer, whose term has expired.



Guerbet's Board of Directors now consists of nine members:

Antoine Fady, Chairman of the Board, Independent Director*

Vincent Dagommer, Director

Eric Drapé, Independent Director*

Marie de la Simone, Director representing the employees

Eric Guerbet, Director

Olivier Guerbet, Director

Céline Lamort, Director

Michèle Lesieur, Independent Director*

Emmanuelle Louvet, Director

The Board of Directors warmly thanks Ms. Carine Dagommer, as well as Messrs. Hugues Lecat, Marc Massiot, and Nicolas Louvet, for their contributions to its work. It welcomes Ms. Emmanuelle Louvet, as well as Messrs. Antoine Fady, Vincent Dagommer, and Olivier Guerbet, and looks forward to working with them.

*These three directors may be classified as independent directors under the criteria of the AFEP-Medef Code

About Guerbet

At Guerbet, we build lasting relationships that enable people to live better. That is our purpose. We are a global leader in medical imaging, offering a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and digital and AI solutions for diagnostic and interventional imaging. As pioneers in contrast products for 100 years, with 2,746 employees worldwide, we continuously innovate and devote 10% of our revenue to Research and Development across four centers in France and the United States. Guerbet (GBT) is listed in Compartment B of Euronext Paris and generated revenue of €786 million in 2025.

For more information, please visit:

Contact:

Guerbet

Christine Allard, SVP Public Affairs and Corporate Communications: +33.6.30.11.57.82 / ...





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