Unni Mukundan To Voice He-Man In Malayalam 'Masters Of The Universe'

Unni Mukundan's 'Full Circle' Moment

Actor Unni Mukundan is set to give his voice for the Malayalam version of the upcoming superhero film 'Master of the Universe'. He expressed his happiness about the project, describing it as a "full circle" moment in his life.

'Masters of the Universe' is the upcoming superhero film, which stars Nicholas Galitzine as hero He-Man, who sets out to fight the demons.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Unni Mukundan shared his happiness of giving voice to his favourite "childhood" character, He-Man, in the upcoming movie. He called it a "deeply emotional and surreal" moment of his life.

He wrote, "As a 90's kid, He-Man was never just a character to me, he was strength, courage and heroism itself. Today, life has come full circle as I become the Malayalam voice of the very hero I worshipped growing up. Standing inside the dubbing studio and saying, "By the Power of Grayskull, I Have The Power! It was deeply emotional and surreal."

While dubbing for the movie, the 'Marco' actor said that he feels like a "little boy again" who used to love the superhero, He-Man. "For a moment, I wasn't an actor anymore... I was that little boy again, lost in the magic of He-Man. Dreams truly do come true. Watch Masters of the Universe in theatres on June 5. Enjoy the Malayalam Trailer," added View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unni Mukundan (@iamunnimukundan)

About The 'Masters of the Universe' Movie

Director Travis Knight's live-action adaptation of Mattel's "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" animated TV series stars Nicholas Galitzine as the sword-wielding character He-Man. The movie follows He-Man as he battles to save his planet, Eternia, from Skeletor and his followers.

The trailer begins with the introduction of the fairytale world of magic, gods, talking tigers, and spaceships, which were considered to be part of comics book. However, Nicholas calls it real as he tries to return to his planet, Eternia.

The situation turns when Nicholas receives a message from an anonymous person about his powerful sword, which appeared to have gone missing. After getting a hold of the sword, Nicholas returns to his planet with his team to save it from Skeletor.

The cast also includes Johannes Haukur Johannesson, Hafthor Bjornsson, Kojo Attah, John Xue Zhang and Christian Vunipola.

'Masters of the Universe' is produced by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Mattel Films, and Escape Artists and distributed by Amazon MGM. The film is slated to release in theatres on June 5. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)