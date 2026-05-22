Planisware - Annual General Meeting Of June 17, 2026 - Availability Of Preparatory Documents

Availability of preparatory documents

Paris, France, May 22, 2025 – The shareholders of Planisware, a leading provider of B2B AI-powered SaaS platforms serving the rapidly growing Project Economy, are informed that the Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at 9am CET. at Planisware's headquarters, 200, avenue de Paris - 92320 Châtillon, France.

The Meeting notice was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on May 11, 2026. It will be followed by a convening notice published in the BALO and in a legal gazette within the time limits specified by applicable laws and regulations.

These notices are also available on Planisware website at the following address: (section General Meeting 2026 ).

The Meeting will be broadcasted live on Planisware website1.

How to participate

Shareholders may choose one of the following three methods to exercise their voting rights at the Meeting:



attend the Meeting;

grant a proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting or any other natural or legal person; vote by mail or online on the VOTACCESS website.



The terms and conditions for participation will be detailed in the convening notice, which will be posted on the Planisware website (section General Meeting 2026 ).

Availability of preparatory documents

Shareholders may from now on consult and download the information and documents provided for in Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code (including the meeting notice, the convocation brochure, and the 2025 Universal Registration Document) relating to the Meeting on the Planisware's website at the following address: (section General Meeting 2026 ).

Documents that must be made available to shareholders in connection with the Meeting are available at Planisware's registered office, located at 200, avenue de Paris - 92320 Châtillon, France, in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory provisions.

Written questions from shareholders

Shareholders may submit written questions to Planisware in accordance with Articles L. 225-108 and R. 225-84 of the French Commercial Code. These questions should preferably be sent by email to the following address:... (or to Planisware's registered office by registered letter with acknowledgment of receipt) no later than the fourth business day prior to the date of the Meeting, i.e., by midnight on June 11, 2026.

They must be accompanied by proof of registration in the account.

Upcoming event



June 17, 2026: 2026 General Meeting

June 22, 2026: Ex-dividend date

June 23, 2026 Dividend record date

June 24, 2026 Dividend payment date

July 30, 2025: H1 2026 results publication October 23, 2025: Q3 2026 revenue publication

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