World Supercross Championship Comes To Calgary For The First Time As Tickets Go On Sale For Season-Opening Round

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The FIM World Supercross Championshipfor the opening round of the 2026 season, taking place at McMahon Stadium in Calgary on Saturday August 8, 2026.

The Calgary round marks the championship's first visit to the city and continues its presence in Canada for a third consecutive year. Riders will compete for the first championship points of the year and overall GP honours in both SX1 and SX2.

McMahon Stadium, a regular host of major sporting events in Calgary, will stage a purpose-built supercross track for the round. With Canada's established motorsport and dirt bike fanbase, the city provides a strong setting for the season opener.

The 2026 season will also visit Birmingham, Buenos Aires, the Gold Coast and South Africa, with a sixth round still to be announced. Team and rider announcements will be made in the build-up to the season opener over the coming months, with the full field expected to feature the biggest names in the sport.

A range of ticket packages is available, including reserved seating from $40, junior tickets in the family zone from $20, premium reserved seating from $150, and upgraded experiences including Insider Pass and hospitality packages for fans wanting to get closer to the action.

Tom Burwell, CEO, World Supercross Championship, said:“Bringing World Supercross to Calgary is an important moment for the championship as we continue to build our presence in Canada. McMahon Stadium is a strong venue for our season opener, and we are looking forward to introducing the championship to fans in the city for the first time.”

Carson Ackroyd, Vice President, Sales, Tourism Calgary said:“Having Calgary be the first stop for the 2026 World Supercross season, while also hosting the championship here for the very first time, is a huge moment for the city. This is an event made for Calgarians, packed with adrenaline, family fun and energy. We're excited to see the momentum and excitement continue to build as we ramp up for August at McMahon Stadium.”

Tickets are available at 10:00 am MST at

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