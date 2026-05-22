HONKS, HORNS & HANDS-ON FUN FILLED ADDISON CIRCLE PARK DURING TOUCH-A-TRUCK

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- All My Sons Moving & Storage joined families, first responders, and local businesses at the City of Addison's 5th Annual Touch-a-Truck event presented by Oncor on Saturday, May 16, bringing one of its signature moving trucks and crew members to Addison Circle Park for a morning filled with exploration, photos, games, and family-friendly fun.

The popular community event gave children and families the opportunity to climb aboard and interact with a variety of vehicles, including moving trucks, fire trucks, police vehicles, utility trucks, and more. Throughout the morning, the All My Sons Moving & Storage team welcomed families to explore the company's moving truck, sound the horn, meet crew members, and experience the excitement of getting behind the wheel of a real moving truck.

“Events like Touch-a-Truck create such a fun opportunity for families to connect with the community in a hands-on way,” said Zack Turturici, Chief Marketing Officer for All My Sons.“Our team loved seeing the excitement on kids' faces and being part of such a memorable community event.”

In addition to the vehicles, the event featured inflatable attractions, lawn games, and interactive activities for children of all ages.

As a company rooted in serving families and communities across the country, All My Sons Moving & Storage regularly participates in local events that bring neighborhoods together while creating opportunities for meaningful community engagement.

About All My Sons Moving & Storage

All My Sons Moving & Storage is a family-owned and operated moving company providing residential and commercial moving services throughout the United States. With a focus on customer care, professionalism, and community involvement, the company has helped families move for more than four generations. For more information, visit .

# #