Twisha Sharma Death Case: MP Govt Moves HC For Cancelling Giribala Singh's Interim Bail, Next Hearing On May 25

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal/Jabalpur, May 22 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday moved the Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking cancellation of the interim bail granted to retired judge and alleged dowry death victim Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law Giribala Singh.

The development came amid intensifying legal proceedings in the high-profile case that has triggered widespread public attention and demands for an impartial investigation.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Madhya Pradesh Advocate General Prashant Singh represented the state government before the High Court.

The Advocate General said the state had urged the court to take note of the alleged non-cooperation by the accused despite the conditional interim bail granted earlier by a Bhopal court.

"We requested the court to note that while the Bhopal District Court had granted conditional interim bail to Giribala Singh, the prosecution is not receiving the requisite cooperation. Furthermore, we also submitted that there is a possibility that evidence could be compromised in some manner. Therefore, her anticipatory bail should be cancelled," he said.

The High Court, after hearing the submissions, directed the state government to ensure hand-delivered service of notice to the parties concerned and listed the matter for hearing on Monday.

Meanwhile, a separate petition filed by Twisha Sharma's family challenging the interim bail granted to Giribala Singh was also taken up by the court.

Confirming the report, advocate Ankur Pandey, who represents Twisha's family, told IANS that both petitions were clubbed together as they involved similar issues.

In another significant development, the High Court also passed directions regarding a second post-mortem examination of Twisha Sharma's body, which is currently preserved at AIIMS Bhopal.

Prashant Singh said the court directed that the Director of AIIMS Delhi constitute a team of doctors to conduct the fresh autopsy.

The details of the medical team are to be immediately communicated to the state government, which has been instructed to provide all logistical support required for carrying out the examination.

Twisha Sharma was found dead at her in-laws' residence in Bag Mugalia Extension under the Katara Hills police station area in Bhopal on May 12.

Her family has alleged serious procedural lapses in the initial investigation, including a delay in registration of the FIR and inconsistencies in the first post-mortem report.

Considering the sensitivity and growing controversy surrounding the case, the Madhya Pradesh government has already recommended a CBI investigation into the matter