Who Is Vidushi Deeksha V? The Bharatanatyam Dancer Created History With 216-Hour Performance

Vidushi Deeksha V, a Bharatanatyam dancer from Karnataka's Udupi, created history by performing continuously for 216 hours over nine days and entering Golden Book of World Records. The marathon performance began on August 21 and ended on August 30.

For nine days in a row, Vidushi Deeksha V kept dancing with determination, discipline and passion. The young Bharatanatyam artist from Karnataka's Udupi district entered the Golden Book of World Records after performing continuously for 216 hours.

Her historic performance began on August 21, 2025, at 3.30 pm and ended successfully on August 30 at 3.30 pm. The marathon dance performance took place at Dr. G. Shankar Government Women's First Grade College in Ajjarakadu, Udupi.

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The event was organised under the banner of Ratna Sanjeeva Kalamandala of Manipal.

Vidushi Deeksha's achievement became even more remarkable because she crossed the earlier record of 170 hours of continuous dance performance.

During the nine-day challenge, she was allowed only 15 minutes of rest after every three hours. Apart from these short breaks, she danced continuously while facing physical tiredness, mental pressure and lack of sleep.

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Despite the difficult conditions, she completed the full 216 hours and earned official recognition from the Golden Book of World Records.

Her achievement was widely praised across Karnataka. Several people, including political leaders and art lovers, congratulated her for bringing pride to the state.

Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar was among those who praised her achievement publicly.

Vidushi Deeksha V was born and raised in Aroor village in Brahmavar taluk of Udupi district. She comes from a simple family with limited financial resources.

Her father, Vitthal, worked as a school bus driver, while her mother, Shubha, worked as a hostel helper. In interviews, Deeksha shared that her family often faced money problems while she was growing up.

She said that in her village, even small daily items required travelling 10 to 15 kilometres to buy them.

Still, her parents supported her dream of learning Bharatanatyam.

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According to Deeksha, her first dance class fee was reportedly only Rs 75. Even during financial difficulties, her parents managed to pay the amount so she could begin learning classical dance.

Deeksha has often spoken about the important role her mother played in her journey.

She said her mother always wanted to become an artist herself, but poverty and social pressure stopped her from following that dream. Instead, she encouraged Deeksha to enter the world of dance.

When Deeksha was around three years old, her mother took her to her first Bharatanatyam class. At that time, the teacher reportedly felt she was too young to join.

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But the little girl quietly stood at the back of the room and copied the older students during practice sessions. That became the beginning of her long journey in Bharatanatyam.

As she grew older, Deeksha continued training and slowly built her identity in the field through years of hard work and struggle.

Dreams beyond records

Even after achieving a world record, Deeksha says her biggest dream is still ahead.

In interviews, she said she wants to open an academy where children from poor families can learn art forms like Bharatanatyam free of cost.

She believes no child should be forced to leave their passion because of financial problems.

Her story is now inspiring many young people across India, especially students from ordinary families who dream of achieving something big through dedication and hard work.

Vidushi Deeksha's 216-hour Bharatanatyam performance is not only a personal achievement but also a proud cultural moment for Karnataka.

Her journey from a financially struggling family in rural Udupi to the world record stage has touched many hearts.