Maha, Haryana, UP, Mumbai Reach Semis Of National Physical Disability Cricket Championship

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 22 (IANS) Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Mumbai secured their places in the semifinals as the end of the league stage matches of the ongoing 5th Elite National Physical Disability Cricket Championship concluded successfully on Friday, setting the stage for some exciting clashes in the last-four stages.

Players from across the country displayed remarkable determination, discipline, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament, making the championship highly competitive and inspiring.

Maharashtra and Haryana advanced from Group A with impressive performances, while Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai qualified from Group B after the completion of the league phase.

The semifinal matches will be played on Saturday at the Sports Garden Ground in Bengaluru. In the first semifinal, Mumbai will take on Maharashtra, while Haryana will face Uttar Pradesh in the second semifinal. Both matches are expected to witness intense competition as teams battle for a place in the grand finale.

The championship is being hosted by the Karnataka State Divyang Cricket Association, an affiliated state association of the Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India (PCCAI). PCCAI is also a founder member of DCCI.

DCCI Secretary Ravi Chauhan said that this year's championship has brought forward several talented new players, including several promising Under-19 cricketers. He stated that the performances of these young players have been highly impressive and encouraging for the future of disability cricket in India.

He further informed that the association is planning to organise an Under-19 National Championship in the near future to provide young divyang cricketers with better opportunities and a stronger platform to showcase their talent at the national level.

Speaking about the future vision of disability cricket, Chauhan said that the organisation is committed not only to conducting tournaments but also to empowering divyang players economically and socially. Plans are being made to organise bigger national and international tournaments in the coming years so that players can receive greater recognition, improved facilities, and stronger financial support.

He also mentioned that the association will formally approach BCCI through an official communication seeking enhanced support for disability cricket in India. The proposal will focus on providing better opportunities, infrastructure, and financial assistance for physically challenged cricketers, helping the sport reach new heights across the country.

Chauhan added that all participating teams in the championship will receive awards, while the grand finale of the tournament will be played on Sunday.

The championship has created tremendous excitement among players, officials, and cricket enthusiasts. Organisers have appealed to sports lovers to come in large numbers and support the players during the semifinal and final matches at the Sports Garden, Bengaluru.