MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, 22 May 2026

Publication of the Pitch Book ' Why invest in VINCI, a global leader in infrastructure'

VINCI announces the publication of its Pitch Book 'Why invest in VINCI, a global leader in infrastructure' on its website: Annual reports and presentations | VINCI

The main objective of this summary presentation, which is primarily intended for investors, is to highlight the main strengths of the VINCI Group's business model:



key player to capture the world's megatrends;

high and recurring free cash flow;

very solid balance sheet;

disciplined, clear and value-accretive capital allocation policy;

longstanding M&A track record with high returns over time;

alignment of interests, between employees – which are collectively the first shareholder of the Group - and other shareholders;

outperforming stock over time; shared culture aiming for an all-round performance.

About VINCI

VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 294,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general.

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88

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