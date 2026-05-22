Transgene's Combined General Meeting Of May 22, 2026

The Combined General Meeting was chaired by Alessandro Riva, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. In addition to approving the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and the“Say on Pay” resolutions, the Combined General Meeting was also called to vote on all resolutions submitted to it, notably regarding the renewal of Directors' terms of office, financial authorizations, and delegations of authority granted to the Board of Directors to operate on the Company's share capital.

All resolutions recommended for approval by the Board of Directors were adopted by the shareholders.

In this respect, the Combined General Meeting notably renewed the terms of office of the following Board Members' mandates:



TSGH, represented by Sandrine Flory, and Mr Benoît Habert as non-independent Directors; Ms Emmanuelle Quilès, and Ms Carol Stuckley as independent Directors.

The Combined General Meeting also approved the nomination of two new independent Directors:



Ms Dorothea Ledergerber, and Ms Solange Peters.

Following the General Meeting, Transgene's Board of Directors is composed of the following members:



Alessandro Riva;

Michel Baguenault de Puchesse;

Jean-Luc Bélingard;

Jean-Yves Blay (Independent);

Sandrine Flory (representing TSGH);

Benoît Habert;

Dorothea Ledergerber (Independent);

Solange Peters (Independent);

Emmanuelle Quilès (Independent); Carol Stuckley (Independent).

The Board of Directors is composed of 10 members. In terms of independence and gender diversity, it complies with the applicable regulations, with 5 independent directors out of 10 (i.e., 50%) and 5 women out of 10 (i.e., also 50%).

Detailed voting results are available on Transgene's website, under the heading Investors > General Meeting.

The replay of the Combined General Meeting is available via Transgene's website and here (in French).

Dorothea Ledergerber, PharmD, PhD, independent Director (59, German nationality) currently serves as Multi-Site Head of Drug Product Operations at the Siegfried Group and also sits on the board of directors of the CDMO DINAMIQS. A pharmacist, by training with a PhD in pharmaceutical sciences, she has over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. She has held leadership roles at Novartis, where she notably led industrial operations in Europe and helped establish the group's first commercial production unit for cell and gene therapies. She also served as Chief Technical Officer at Tigen Pharma, a company specializing in autologous cell therapies. Ms. Ledergerber possesses recognized expertise spanning the entire pharmaceutical value chain, from development to production.

Dorothea Ledergerber is a German citizen.

Prof Solange Peters, MD, PhD, independent Director is a full professor and director of the Oncology Department, as well as chair of Medical Oncology at the University Hospital of Lausanne in Lausanne, Switzerland. She received both her doctorate in medicine and PhD from the University Hospital of Lausanne. After completing her clinical education in medical oncology and molecular biology in Switzerland and Italy, Prof. Peters has specialized in thoracic tumors, lung cancer, and pleural tumors. Her main fields of interest are new biomarkers discovery and validation in preclinical and clinical settings, multimodality strategies for locally advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as cancer immunotherapy. Parallel, she acts as the scientific committee chair and Foundation Council member of the European Thoracic Oncology Platform (ETOP). She also acts as the Strategic Advisory Board President of Paris Saclay Cancer Cluster, as well as President of Oncosuisse, the Swiss Cancer umbrella organization. She also has the role of President of the Swiss Academy of Multidisciplinary Oncology (SAMO) and is Vice Director of the Swiss National Cancer League. Prof. Peters is active in the educational programs of the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) and European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) - where she created the Women for Oncology Committee and for which she was the youngest President ever for an extended time of 3 years 2020-2022. She is part of the Board of Directors of Galenica SA. Professor Peters has authored more than 500 peer-reviewed manuscripts and book chapters, acts as Associate Editor of the Annals of Oncology, and of ESMO Open, past Editor in Chief of Lung Cancer, past Deputy Editor of the Journal of Thoracic Oncology (JTO) for several years, and serves on the editorial board of several other oncology journals.

Solange Peters is a Swiss citizen.

***





Contacts