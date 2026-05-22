Amit Shah Meets New West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari In New Delhi

Shah Meets New West Bengal CM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday met West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari in the national capital and extended his best wishes for his new responsibilities. He further said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adhikari's leadership, the West Bengal government will continue working for the welfare of the people and for good governance.

In a post on X, Shah wrote, "Met with the newly elected Chief Minister of BJP in West Bengal, Shri@SuvenduWBji, and extended best wishes for his new responsibilities." पश्चिम बंगाल में भाजपा के नवनिर्वाचित मुख्यमंत्री श्री @SuvenduWB जी से हुई भेंट में उन्हें नए दायित्व की शुभकामनाएँ दीं। मोदी जी के मार्गदर्शन व आपके नेतृत्व में पश्चिम बंगाल सरकार प्रदेशवासियों के कल्याण और सुशासन के लिए समर्पित भाव से निरंतर कार्य करती रहेगी। twitter/7teFlvqnUM - Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 22, 2026

"Under the guidance of Modi ji and your leadership, the West Bengal government will continue to work tirelessly with dedication for the welfare of the people of the state and for good governance," the post read.

Adhikari Meets PM Modi, Vows 'Double-Engine Growth'

CM Adhikari also met Prime Minister Modi and said that the State is ready to "usher in a new era of double-engine growth" and transparent governance.

"Honoured and privileged to have met our respected Prime Minister; Shri @narendramodiJi, in New Delhi today," he said on X.

"This marks my first Official Meeting with Hon'ble PM since assuming the responsibility of serving the People of West Bengal as the Chief Minister. I extend my deepest gratitude to Hon'ble PM for his warm wishes and above all, for his unwavering commitment to the progress of our State," he said.

"During our fruitful discussion, Hon'ble Prime Minister reemphasized his vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and reiterated that the development of West Bengal remains a top priority for the Central Government," he said.

"I am incredibly thankful to him for assuring all possible help, guidance, and Central Support to rescue West Bengal from years of stagnation and place it firmly on the fast track of economic growth, industrial revival and youth empowerment. With the blessings of the Centre and the trust of the People, we are ready to usher in a new era of double-engine growth, transparent governance, and holistic development for West Bengal," he added.

BJP's Decisive Mandate in 2026 Polls

The 2026 Assembly election results marked a decisive mandate for the BJP, registering a significant surge, winning 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly, a major shift in a state where it had earlier secured 77 seats in the previous election. The Trinamool Congress (TMC), which had won 212 seats in the last Assembly polls, finished a distant second with 80 seats.

Following the victory, Suvendu Adhikari took the oath as the ninth chief minister of West Bengal. (ANI)

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