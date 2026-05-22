Arsenal's 22--Year Curse ENDS: SECRET Behind How Arteta Turned Bottlers To EPL Champions Football

For 22 years, Arsenal supporters lived on memories. The Invincibles became history... while heartbreak became reality. But under Mikel Arteta, everything changed. This is the emotional story of how Arsenal went from being mocked as“bottlers” to becoming Premier League champions again - overcoming Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, pressure, trauma, injuries and years of collapse. From Declan Rice and David Raya to Viktor Gyokeres, Andrea Berta and the emotional transformation inside London Colney... this is the untold story behind Arsenal's greatest season in decades. The scars. The pressure. The mentality shift. The redemption. This is how Arsenal finally became immortal again. Chapters: 00:00 Intro - Arsenal's 22-Year Curse Is OVER 01:52 The Night It Almost Fell Apart 03:03 The Reset That Saved the Season 04:36 The Ghost of Collapse 06:07 The £250 Million Rebuild 08:22 Declan Rice, David Raya - The Spine of Champions 10:19 When The Emirates Turned Nervous 12:44 The Psychological Shift That Saved Arsenal 14:21 Arteta's Kingdom 16:10 When Manchester City Finally Looked Human 17:20 The Set-Piece Monsters 18:43 From Bottlers to Immortals

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