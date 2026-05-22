Palestinian Presidency Condemns Detention Of Gaza Aid Flotilla

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: The Palestinian Presidency condemned the interception and detention of the "Global Sumud Flotilla" in international Mediterranean waters, describing it as "maritime piracy" and a violation of international law.

The Presidency said the activists aboard were on a humanitarian mission to deliver aid to Gaza, criticizing the treatment of detainees and remarks by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, which it said reflect extremist Israeli policies.

It praised the flotilla participants for supporting the Palestinian people and called on the international community to pressure Israel to end the Gaza blockade and protect international activists.