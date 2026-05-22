Guardiola To Step Down After Glittering Decade At Man City

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Manchester, United Kingdom: Pep Guardiola announced on Friday that he will leave Manchester City at the end of the season after a trophy-laden decade that transformed English football.

Guardiola guided City to 20 trophies, including six Premier League titles, and won the Champions League for the first time in the club's history.

Aston Villa's visit to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday will be his final match in charge, although he is set to continue working for the City Football Group as a global ambassador.

"What a time we have had together," Guardiola said in an emotional video released by City. "Don't ask me the reasons I'm leaving. There is no reason, but deep inside, I know it's my time.

"Nothing is eternal -- if it was, I would be here. Eternal will be the feeling, the people, the memories, the love I have for my Manchester City."

The Catalan's impending departure was first reported on Monday, two days after he won his third FA Cup at the club.

At that point, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss was tight-lipped on his future, with City missing out on the Premier League title to Arsenal 24 hours later.

Former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, who previously worked on Guardiola's staff at City, has been widely reported as the man set to take over at the Etihad.

Guardiola said the club needed "new energy" to maintain the standards they have set over his tenure and ruled out an immediate return to the game in another coaching role.

"I need to breathe a little bit, and relax," added Guardiola. "It'll be a while, that is my feeling right now."