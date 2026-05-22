WHO Warns Medical Shortages Crippling Gaza Hospitals

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The World Health Organization (WHO) warned that severe shortages of medical equipment and supplies are limiting the ability of hospitals and health centers in Gaza to operate fully.

WHO representative in the Palestinian territories, Rinehard van de Veerd, said 53 percent of hospitals and 58 percent of health centers remain partially operational due to shortages of medicines and medical supplies.

She noted that restrictions on items classified by Israel as dual-use materials continue to hinder the entry of critical equipment, including laboratory tools, oxygen concentrators, and a field hospital awaiting entry from Jordan.

WHO said more than 43,000 people in Gaza require long-term rehabilitation, including around 10,000 children in need of prosthetics and assistive devices.

The organization also recorded 22 attacks on healthcare facilities in Gaza since the start of the year.