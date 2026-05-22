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Brown-Forman Brings The Glendronach's Sherry Cask-Matured Highland Single Malts To India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 22 May 2026: Brown-Forman, a global leader in the spirits industry has announced the launch of The Glendronach in India, bringing the Highland distillery's core range of single malts - The Glendronach Aged 12 Years, 15 Years, and 18 Years - to the market. Founded in 1826 in Scotland's "Valley of Brambles," The Glendronach has built its reputation through a long-standing commitment to sherry cask maturation, creating whiskies defined by depth, structure and a richly layered character and offering what many regard as the ultimate sherry cask indulgence.
Produced in the rugged north-east of Scotland, The Glendronach is shaped by the interaction between the robust Highland spirit and richly seasoned Spanish oak. Matured predominantly in Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso casks sourced from Andalucía, Spain, the whiskies gradually develop their character through prolonged maturation, drawing colour, texture and complexity from the wood over many years. The result is a distinctly sherried style that unfolds like a crescendo of flavour - balancing dark fruit richness and full-bodied intensity with restraint, structure and remarkable length.
Pedro Ximénez casks contribute density, raisin richness, and opulence, while Oloroso casks lend dryness, walnut character, and spice, together shaping the distillery's signature profile. Central to this character are The Glendronach's distinctive saxophone-shaped stills, which produce a heavier new make spirit capable of sustaining extended maturation. The whisky is matured within traditional racked warehouses under the cool, damp conditions of the Scottish Highlands, where flavour evolves slowly and deliberately, allowing layers of richness and complexity to emerge with precision over time.
The India portfolio introduces three expressions that together articulate different dimensions of the distillery's house style. The Glendronach Aged 12 Years offers notes of sherried autumn fruit, gingerbread, chocolate praline and orange peel, serving as the clearest expression of the distillery character. The Aged 15 Years develops this further through greater refinement and intricacy, with layers of maraschino cherry, walnut liqueur, and dark chocolate mint. The Aged 18 Years - matured exclusively in Oloroso sherry casks - delivers the most concentrated expression within the core range, marked by stewed fruits, tobacco, toasted walnut bread, and a prolonged velvet finish. All three expressions are bottled with only natural cask-imparted colour.
Each expression is crafted under the direction of Dr. Rachel Barrie, whose work is as much interpretive as it is technical, bringing coherence to complexity while preserving the distinct identity of each whisky. Guided by a relentless pursuit of excellence, her approach reflects The Glendronach's philosophy of patiently revealing flavour through time, craft and sherry cask maturation - quietly raising expectations of what a richly sherried Highland single malt can be.
Commenting on the launch, Dr. Rachel Barrie, Master Blender, who was in India to introduce The Glendronach to consumers, collectors and members of the media, said, "The Glendronach is a surprise, a revelation. It begins with an aroma that is inviting, enticing and mellow, before opening into an amplification and crescendo of flavour across the palate - becoming far richer than you first expect. The whisky builds beautifully with every sip, and what is particularly exciting about India is the growing appreciation for that kind of depth, detail, and complexity within single malt whisky."
Gaurav Sabharwal, Managing Director, India & South Asia, Brown-Forman, added, "The launch of The Glendronach marks another important step in Brown-Forman's premiumisation journey in India and further strengthens our presence within the luxury and super-premium whisky segment. Indian consumers today are demonstrating a far deeper appreciation for provenance, craftsmanship, and distinctive flavour profiles, and The Glendronach's richly sherried Highland character makes it a compelling addition to our portfolio at a particularly opportune moment for the category."
Vinay Joshi, Director - Marketing, Indian Sub-Continent & Maldives, Brown-Forman, added, "The Glendronach represents a significant milestone for us as we enter the Single Malt Scotch category in India with a brand that possesses both exceptional heritage and a truly distinctive whisky style. The objective is not simply to participate in the category's growth, but to bring a more differentiated and flavour-led proposition to India's increasingly knowledgeable community of single malt scotch collectors and connoisseurs. As consumer palates evolve, we are seeing far greater appreciation for provenance, cask influence and layered flavour complexity - qualities that sit at the very heart of The Glendronach."
Across Mumbai and New Delhi, The Glendronach marked its India debut through a set of thoughtfully curated launch experiences that reflected the richness and complexity of the whiskies themselves. Combining immersive tastings with narrative-led storytelling around cask maturation, provenance and flavour, the events offered guests a deeper understanding of The Glendronach's distinctive sherried Highland style while capturing the elevated, contemporary spirit of luxury whisky culture in India.
The Glendronach is already available across key markets including Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, and Chandigarh, with further expansion planned across additional states through 2026.
Maharashtra pricing:
. The Glendronach Aged 12 Years – MRP INR 9,700
. The Glendronach Aged 15 Years – MRP INR 14,000
. The Glendronach Aged 18 Years – MRP INR 25,000
Delhi pricing:
. The Glendronach Aged 12 Years – MRP 8,815 INR
. The Glendronach Aged 15 Years – MRP 12,855 INR
. The Glendronach Aged 18 Years – MRP 21,990nINR
About Brown-Forman:
Brown-Forman Corporation is a global leader in the spirits industry, responsibly building exceptional beverage alcohol brands for more than 155 years. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, we are guided by our founding promise, "Nothing Better in the Market." Our premium portfolio includes the Jack Daniel's Family of Brands, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, New Mix, el Jimador, Herradura, The Glendronach, Glenglassaugh, Benriach, Diplomático Rum, Gin Mare, Fords Gin, Chambord, and Slane. With approximately 5,000 employees worldwide, we proudly share our passion for fine-quality spirits in more than 170 countries. Learn more at brown-forman and stay connected with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.
Produced in the rugged north-east of Scotland, The Glendronach is shaped by the interaction between the robust Highland spirit and richly seasoned Spanish oak. Matured predominantly in Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso casks sourced from Andalucía, Spain, the whiskies gradually develop their character through prolonged maturation, drawing colour, texture and complexity from the wood over many years. The result is a distinctly sherried style that unfolds like a crescendo of flavour - balancing dark fruit richness and full-bodied intensity with restraint, structure and remarkable length.
Pedro Ximénez casks contribute density, raisin richness, and opulence, while Oloroso casks lend dryness, walnut character, and spice, together shaping the distillery's signature profile. Central to this character are The Glendronach's distinctive saxophone-shaped stills, which produce a heavier new make spirit capable of sustaining extended maturation. The whisky is matured within traditional racked warehouses under the cool, damp conditions of the Scottish Highlands, where flavour evolves slowly and deliberately, allowing layers of richness and complexity to emerge with precision over time.
The India portfolio introduces three expressions that together articulate different dimensions of the distillery's house style. The Glendronach Aged 12 Years offers notes of sherried autumn fruit, gingerbread, chocolate praline and orange peel, serving as the clearest expression of the distillery character. The Aged 15 Years develops this further through greater refinement and intricacy, with layers of maraschino cherry, walnut liqueur, and dark chocolate mint. The Aged 18 Years - matured exclusively in Oloroso sherry casks - delivers the most concentrated expression within the core range, marked by stewed fruits, tobacco, toasted walnut bread, and a prolonged velvet finish. All three expressions are bottled with only natural cask-imparted colour.
Each expression is crafted under the direction of Dr. Rachel Barrie, whose work is as much interpretive as it is technical, bringing coherence to complexity while preserving the distinct identity of each whisky. Guided by a relentless pursuit of excellence, her approach reflects The Glendronach's philosophy of patiently revealing flavour through time, craft and sherry cask maturation - quietly raising expectations of what a richly sherried Highland single malt can be.
Commenting on the launch, Dr. Rachel Barrie, Master Blender, who was in India to introduce The Glendronach to consumers, collectors and members of the media, said, "The Glendronach is a surprise, a revelation. It begins with an aroma that is inviting, enticing and mellow, before opening into an amplification and crescendo of flavour across the palate - becoming far richer than you first expect. The whisky builds beautifully with every sip, and what is particularly exciting about India is the growing appreciation for that kind of depth, detail, and complexity within single malt whisky."
Gaurav Sabharwal, Managing Director, India & South Asia, Brown-Forman, added, "The launch of The Glendronach marks another important step in Brown-Forman's premiumisation journey in India and further strengthens our presence within the luxury and super-premium whisky segment. Indian consumers today are demonstrating a far deeper appreciation for provenance, craftsmanship, and distinctive flavour profiles, and The Glendronach's richly sherried Highland character makes it a compelling addition to our portfolio at a particularly opportune moment for the category."
Vinay Joshi, Director - Marketing, Indian Sub-Continent & Maldives, Brown-Forman, added, "The Glendronach represents a significant milestone for us as we enter the Single Malt Scotch category in India with a brand that possesses both exceptional heritage and a truly distinctive whisky style. The objective is not simply to participate in the category's growth, but to bring a more differentiated and flavour-led proposition to India's increasingly knowledgeable community of single malt scotch collectors and connoisseurs. As consumer palates evolve, we are seeing far greater appreciation for provenance, cask influence and layered flavour complexity - qualities that sit at the very heart of The Glendronach."
Across Mumbai and New Delhi, The Glendronach marked its India debut through a set of thoughtfully curated launch experiences that reflected the richness and complexity of the whiskies themselves. Combining immersive tastings with narrative-led storytelling around cask maturation, provenance and flavour, the events offered guests a deeper understanding of The Glendronach's distinctive sherried Highland style while capturing the elevated, contemporary spirit of luxury whisky culture in India.
The Glendronach is already available across key markets including Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, and Chandigarh, with further expansion planned across additional states through 2026.
Maharashtra pricing:
. The Glendronach Aged 12 Years – MRP INR 9,700
. The Glendronach Aged 15 Years – MRP INR 14,000
. The Glendronach Aged 18 Years – MRP INR 25,000
Delhi pricing:
. The Glendronach Aged 12 Years – MRP 8,815 INR
. The Glendronach Aged 15 Years – MRP 12,855 INR
. The Glendronach Aged 18 Years – MRP 21,990nINR
About Brown-Forman:
Brown-Forman Corporation is a global leader in the spirits industry, responsibly building exceptional beverage alcohol brands for more than 155 years. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, we are guided by our founding promise, "Nothing Better in the Market." Our premium portfolio includes the Jack Daniel's Family of Brands, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, New Mix, el Jimador, Herradura, The Glendronach, Glenglassaugh, Benriach, Diplomático Rum, Gin Mare, Fords Gin, Chambord, and Slane. With approximately 5,000 employees worldwide, we proudly share our passion for fine-quality spirits in more than 170 countries. Learn more at brown-forman and stay connected with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.
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