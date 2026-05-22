Crown Prince, Princess Rajwa Visit One Of Germany's Largest Industrial, Vocational Training Centres

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Berlin, May 22 (Petra)-- Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein on Friday visited the ABB Training Centre, one of the largest industrial and vocational training centres in Berlin, Germany.

The Crown Prince commended the excellence of the German model in technical and vocational education and training, emphasising the need for an exchange of expertise between the centre and Jordanian institutions.

His Royal Highness highlighted the importance of leveraging the expertise gained from the exchange of knowledge between the two countries for the implementation of strategic national projects, such as the National Water Conveyance Project and railway projects, which require qualified and skilled personnel.

During the visit, Their Royal Highnesses were briefed on the centre and the key vocational training programmes it offers, including robotics, automation, and digitalisation.

Their Royal Highnesses toured the centre's facilities, which include industrial production lines that enable trainees to simulate production processes and acquire advanced technical skills.

Their Royal Highnesses also visited a number of the centre's workshops and heard from students about their experience with technical and vocational education and training.

Germany's Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Reem Alabali Radovan, Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain, and Jordan's Ambassador to Germany Fayez Khouri accompanied Their Royal Highnesses on the visit.

//Petra// MF