Sustainable Measures Essential To Improve Housing Affordability Baku Call To Action

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Sustainable measures are urgently required to improve housing affordability across the globe, according to the Baku Call to Action, the official final document of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

"Housing is becoming increasingly unaffordable due to rising land values, property speculation, short-term rentals, insecure labour markets, limited housing supply and unequal access to finance, forcing many households into homelessness and inadequate living conditions. We call for sustained measures to improve affordability, including expanding access to rental and social housing, advancing inclusionary zoning, strengthening subsidies and cost-reduction strategies, regulating speculative practices, improving property taxation systems and access to finance across income groups. We encourage Parliamentarians and National government to introduce legislative measures that protect affordability, while encouraging increased delivery through public housing programmes, Development Finance Institutions (DFI's), private sector & self-built housing initiatives," the document states.

The final text notes that housing is too often treated in isolation from infrastructure, basic services, and economic opportunities, while urban sprawl, spatial segregation, and poorly coordinated land-use planning push low-income households into peripheral and excluded areas, far from jobs, services, and opportunities.

"We call for an integrated and participatory spatial planning approach, with a gender lens, that connects housing with transport, services, livelihoods, and natural and cultural heritage, while promoting mixed, inclusive and well-serviced intergenerational neighbourhoods. We call upon professionals, academia and 5 research institutions to develop a shared vision with government and civil society calling for integrated urban planning and targeted subsidies that include housing, economic opportunities and transport," the WUF13 final document emphasizes.

In addition, the document underscores that neighborhoods are not just about their physical form and layout; they are spaces of care, social interaction, culture, safety, and collective life that enable the fulfillment of human potential, well-being, and a sense of community belonging.

--