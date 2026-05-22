Regulation Of Land Markets To Halt Rising Housing Costs Baku Call To Action

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Baku Call to Action, which serves as the final document of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, calls for the strengthening of public and local governance of land systems to address the rising cost of housing and real estate speculation, Trend reports.

​"Rising urbanization, mounting financialization and weak land governance systems are driving increasing land costs, property speculation, spatial inequality and insecurity of tenure. We call for stronger public and local stewardship of land systems through appropriate regulation of land markets, curbing speculation, property taxation, inclusionary housing, development charges and land value capture that ensure equitable access to serviced and de-risked land," the document states.

​In addition, the Baku Call to Action contains an appeal to legislative and executive authorities to enhance accountability in the land sector.

​"We appeal to parliaments and national departments to decentralize land management to local authorities and local governments, land institutions, communities and development actors must strengthen tenure rights and protections while advancing inclusive and accountable land governance systems," the document notes.

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