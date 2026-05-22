Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Bulgaria To Develop Roadmap For Green Energy Corridor Project

"We held the 3rd ministerial meeting on the “Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye-Bulgaria Green Energy Corridor” in Istanbul. We agreed to prepare a Roadmap that includes measures that will accelerate the implementation of the project. This project will make a significant contribution to the development of the energy partnership between our countries at a new stage based on green energy connections," the post reads.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.