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Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Bulgaria To Develop Roadmap For Green Energy Corridor Project

Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Bulgaria To Develop Roadmap For Green Energy Corridor Project


2026-05-22 11:38:40
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. An agreement has been reached on the preparation of a Roadmap to accelerate the implementation of the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye-Bulgaria green energy corridor project, ​Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

"We held the 3rd ministerial meeting on the “Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye-Bulgaria Green Energy Corridor” in Istanbul. We agreed to prepare a Roadmap that includes measures that will accelerate the implementation of the project. This project will make a significant contribution to the development of the energy partnership between our countries at a new stage based on green energy connections," the post reads.

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