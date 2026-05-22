Hidden Feature Discovered In Iphone Camera

Apple smartphones reportedly include a hidden feature related to camera lens cleaning, AzerNEWS reports.

According to reports, iPhone users often unintentionally smudge their camera lenses with fingerprints or dust, which can reduce photo quality. To address this, Apple introduced a feature that alerts users when the camera lens may be dirty. It is said to be available in iOS 26.

The option analyzes the condition of the lens before taking a photo, and if it detects possible dirt or smudges, the user receives a notification on the screen suggesting that the lens be cleaned. This feature is designed to help users consistently capture clearer and higher-quality images.

To enable it, users need to go to the“Camera” section in Settings and activate the“Lens Cleaning Tips” option.

Once enabled, the iPhone can automatically assess image clarity and prompt the user to wipe the camera if needed, improving overall photo quality with minimal effort.

According to the report, the feature is not available on all devices - it is limited to the iPhone 15 series and newer models.

Interestingly, this fits into a broader trend in smartphone development, where AI-powered camera systems are becoming increasingly proactive. Modern devices can now detect not only faces and scenes, but also technical issues like blur, low lighting, or even lens obstruction - essentially acting as a real-time“assistant” for photography.