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Quantum Secure Encryption Corp

Quantum Secure Encryption Corp


2026-05-22 11:33:45
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:39 AM EST - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp: Commented on recent media reports that the U.S. Department of Commerce has entered into 9 letters of intent to provide approximately US$2 billion to support the U.S. quantum computing sector.1. Quantum Secure Encryption Corp shares C are trading up one cent at $0.36.

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