Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Championx Corporation Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises ChampionX Corporation, (“ChampionX” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CHX) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between February 29, 2024 and April 1, 2024, inclusive (the“Class Period”). CHX investors have until July 14, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Per the allegations of the Complaint, on February 29, 2024, ChampionX received an unsolicited non-public offer from Schlumberger Limited to purchase all the outstanding shares of ChampionX for $36.70 per share. On March 7, 2024, Schlumberger raised its offer to $37.80 per share. The ChampionX class action lawsuit alleges that while these offers were on the table and unknown to the investing public, ChampionX was repurchasing its common stock at market prices significantly below the prices offered by Schlumberger. ChampionX had an obligation to disclose that it had received a formal acquisition offer from Schlumberger or abstain from purchasing ChampionX stock from unsuspecting investors.

During the Class Period, ChampionX's average stock price was $33.32 per share. On Tuesday, April 2, 2024, during pre-market hours, ChampionX disclosed the merger with Schlumberger. The merger eventually closed on July 16, 2025, with Schlumberger acquiring ChampionX for $40.58 per share.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

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310-692-8883



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