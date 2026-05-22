Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Sportradar Group AG Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Sportradar Group AG, (“Sportradar” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SRAD) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between November 7, 2024 and April 21, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Sportradar investors have until July 17, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On April 22, 2026, Muddy Waters, an investigative research firm, published a report entitled "Sportradar AG: Putting the BET into Aiding and Abetting. The Leader of Sports Integrity Powers the World's Illegal Online Sports Books." The report alleged, among other things, that Sportradar's business model "depends on illegal operators to survive." Muddy Waters stated that Sportradar "has actively aided and abetted illegal gambling across the world's black and grey markets - not as an accident or an oversight, but as a business strategy." The report estimated that illegal operators contributed to about 20–40% of the company's total revenues. That same day, Callisto Research, an investigative research firm, published a report titled "Sportradar Group AG: the 'integrity' giant threatening its own existence with ties to illegal gambling, sanctioned parties and criminals." Citing an examination of hundreds of gambling platforms, the report alleged that one-third of platforms Sportradar claims to serve were using Sportradar's products or services, or explicitly claiming to do so, while operating illegally in regulated or prohibited gambling markets. Callisto Research further alleged that exposure to unlicensed operators could be as high as 30-40% of Sportradar's revenue and that three U.S. gambling regulators have already commenced reviews into the company.

On this news, Sportradar's stock price fell $3.80 per share, or 22.6%, to close at $13.04 per share on April 22, 2026.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

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310-692-8883



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