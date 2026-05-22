Twisha Sharma Death: Family Welcomes CBI Probe, Calls It 'Ray Of Hope'

In the Twisha Sharma death case, her cousin Meenakshi Sharma on Friday welcomed the Madhya Pradesh government's recommendation for a CBI investigation, calling it a "ray of hope" for the family.

Family Alleges Character Assassination, Evidence Tampering

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "This is definitely a ray of hope for us because nothing fair is happening here. We hope that the CBI will conduct a fair investigation and retrieve the evidence erased by them (Twisha's in-laws)."

Reacting to a viral audio clip of a conversation between Twisha's brother, Major Harshit Sharma, and her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, she alleged that Twisha's character was being questioned. She said, "In the audio, she can be clearly heard questioning Twisha's character...It shows her depraved mentality...Even now, she is speaking ill of her daughter-in-law."

Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. Following her death on May 12, her family alleged mental torture and dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws. Police registered a case and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter.

Husband Surrenders as Govt Recommends CBI Probe

Meanwhile, Samarth Singh, husband of Trisha Sharma who was found dead at her Bhopal matrimonial house on May 12, arrived at the Jabalpur court on Friday. He was absconding in the case.

According to his advocate, Saurabh Sunder, Samarth Singh has reached Jabalpur court to surrender and they are moving an application before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM).

Earlier in the day, the Madhya Pradesh government recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case and granted consent for the agency to take over the investigation.

Sister-in-law Details 'Shoddy' Police Investigation

Further, her sister-in-law, Dr Rashi Oberoi Sharma, also welcomed the CBI investigation into the case but said the decision had come "delayed."

"We are grateful. Better late than never. But it is quite delayed. We had to demand CBI investigation because there were several lapses. It took 3 days for an FIR to be lodged and Police pressured the family to take away her body and perform last rites before the potmortem report came. Even general details are incorrectly mentioned in the postmortem report, everything has been presented very vaguely. It is being said that ligature material was not even submitted, this was a major lapse by the MP Police...We want a correct and fair probe," Sharma said.

She also alleged serious lapses in the investigation and forensic handling of evidence. "Basic details were incorrectly submitted in the postmortem report. Ligature material was not even submitted by the Investigation Officer to the Forensics...It is a very dubious and shoddy work...We cannot accept this report. Daughter of the family is still lying in the mortuary for the last 9 days. Family hasn't been able to cremate her, hasn't been able to properly grieve the loss because we are still fighting for justice," she further said.

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)